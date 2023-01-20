In the brief snippets that form the opening montage of A Thousand and One, it’s clear writer-director AV Rockwell has an assured aesthetic sense: street corners buzzing with chatter and pulsing with 90s hip-hop, greetings and handshakes, the cacophony of 1994 Brooklyn as it bends around an assured Teyana Taylor’s take-no-prisoners walk. We first meet Taylor’s Inez a year earlier, in a single sumptuous shot at Riker’s Island; now she’s back, beeper on her hip, looking for Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola), the six-year-old child she left behind.

