Read full article on original website
Related
"Love Is Blind" Star Natalie Lee Says She And Shayne Jansen Were Still Together When He Applied For "Perfect Match"
Natalie claims she and Shayne mutually agreed to not apply for the show while they were together.
A Thousand and One review – Teyana Taylor shines in motherhood drama
In the brief snippets that form the opening montage of A Thousand and One, it’s clear writer-director AV Rockwell has an assured aesthetic sense: street corners buzzing with chatter and pulsing with 90s hip-hop, greetings and handshakes, the cacophony of 1994 Brooklyn as it bends around an assured Teyana Taylor’s take-no-prisoners walk. We first meet Taylor’s Inez a year earlier, in a single sumptuous shot at Riker’s Island; now she’s back, beeper on her hip, looking for Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola), the six-year-old child she left behind.
Comments / 0