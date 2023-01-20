Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Max Klesmit Likely to Miss Wednesday's Game at Maryland
EVANSTON, Ill. -- It appears Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4) will be shorthanded for the sixth time in seven games when they travel to Maryland (12-7, 3-5) for Wednesday's Big Ten Conference tilt. The second of two games in 48 hours, the Badgers will have to cope without junior guard Max Klesmit...
Purdue's Matt Painter bemoans 'frustrating' officiating after Maryland win
National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey delivered a monster, 24-point, 16-rebound effort to help No. 3 Purdue survive Maryland’s upset bid in Sunday’s 58-55 victory. Maryland got 19 points from sophomore big man Julian Reese who went toe-to-toe with Edey all night. Hakim Hart and Jahmir...
Sports World Furious With Big Ten Referees On Sunday
College basketball referees have a pretty thankless job, but sometimes, they are deserving of serious criticism. Today is one of those days. The referees calling the Purdue vs. Maryland game have been getting crushed all afternoon - and deservedly so. Some extremely questionable - and outright ...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
Boiler Sports Report Q&A: Miami (Ohio) offensive line transfer Rusty Feth talks Purdue, Matt Mattox and more
The first NCAA transfer portal window of the year opened on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18. However, that Jan. 18 date was just the deadline for athletes to submit their.
247Sports
Damon Evans on Mike Locksley, Kevin Willard, Kevin Warren's departure and more
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans likes what he sees from first-year Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard. "I'm excited about Kevin Willard. I wanted to hire someone who had a proven track record, when you take a look at what Kevin did at Seton Hall, the number of years he was there and he captured a Big East regular season title, a Big East tournament title. And then he went to the NCAA tournament, I think, five or six years in a row. So he did a really really good job there. And what he's done for us right now couldn't be more pleased," he said during an interview on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio.
In-state QB Jackson Sigler accepts at PWO at Virginia Tech
Stafford (VA) Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler grew up a Virginia Tech fan. On Sunday night, he announced his commitment to Brent Pry and the Hokies after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity. “Virginia Tech has been my school since I was four,” Sigler said. “My family has gone there, and...
fox5dc.com
Northwest HS announces new football coach after 2022 brawl
BETHESDA - Northwest High School announced Monday the hiring of Warner "Bucky" Clipper Jr. as the new head coach for the high school's football team. "Coach Clipper possesses the knowledge, skill and character required of the head coach of our program. He brings with him years of knowledge of the game as well as experience in coaching athletes who have gone on to compete at the D1 college level and beyond," said Northwest High School in a press release. "His work ethic, football knowledge, and leadership abilities are universally recognized & respected."
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
arlingtonmagazine.com
The 20 Most Popular Colleges for Arlington’s Class of 2022
College applications are on the rise in Arlington. In 2022, Arlington Public School seniors collectively reported having sent out 10,583 college applications—a 28% increase over applications from just four years prior. So where did the most recent graduating class apply? Here are the colleges and universities that received the most applications from the APS class of 2022.
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
popville.com
Nike Georgetown Closing as of January 20th, 2023 – AKA Today!!
A reader reports: “I heard from Nike in Georgetown that they will be closing end of this week due to a leasing issue. A manager there told me while going through an issue with a return.”. A call to the Georgetown store says: “our location is closing as of...
Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI
WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
howard.edu
Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’
WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
247Sports
