No. 25 Texas clamps Baylor women’s basketball for rare Ferrell Center win
Despite being down by double digits several times in the second half, Baylor women’s basketball was able to cut its deficit to four points with seven minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But once again, No. 25 University of Texas pulled away and made it hard for head coach Nicki Collen and her team to close the gap.
Former Baylor student, local sports writer reminisce on Griner’s college days
It’s been well over a month since former Baylor women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from Russian imprisonment and able to come home. As those 47 days have gone by in a flurry, it stacks on to the near decade (3,586 days) that has gone by since Griner last played a game with the then-Lady Bears.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
Baylor women’s tennis cruises through Houston, UTRGV to open season
Not everyone on the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center court had the entire fall to prepare for the spring season. The Bears dominated their doubleheader on Saturday with a 6-1 win over the University of Houston and a 7-0 win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. After suffering a...
Baylor track and field aims to take big strides through new season
The second year of the Michael Ford era is underway. “I take a breath every day and thank God for the group that we have, and just ask God to give me a lot of wisdom and make sure that we push them,” Baylor track and field head coach Michael Ford said. “Because if we have aspirations of being top 15 in the nation team-wise at the end of the year, indoor and outdoor, then we have to push them a little bit more to get them out of those comfort zones.”
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
‘Exciting things happening downtown:’ City of Waco continues developing downtown with new hotel project
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco announced one of the many up-and-coming projects downtown; the AC Marriott will be joining the handful of hotels downtown, benefitting both visitors and locals. “Things are happening here, a lot of great things,” City of Waco Director of Economic Development, Kent George,...
Research park at Texas A&M-Central Texas ready to help small businesses
When it comes to having a successful business, diving into data analytics can really pay off in today's age.
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
Survive this semester with writing center, study schedules
After a long and well-deserved winter break, the Baylor campus is once again filled with the hustle and bustle of its beloved Bears. Friends have reunited with friends, books have been bought and classes have commenced. But for some, chaos has reigned. For many Bears, getting back into the flow...
No. 11 Baylor men’s tennis falls in hard fought game to No. 1 Virginia
Coming into the day with three-straight wins to open the season, No. 11 Baylor men’s fell to No. 1 University of Virginia by a score of 4-0 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va. on Sunday afternoon. The Bears (3-1) had an opportunity to knock off...
'Closer to home': Masters student finds affordable tuition in Central Texas
WACO, Texas — It's a topic we've touched previously, rising tuition cost, making students decide if getting a degree right now is even worth it. Lianka Espada recently graduated from Texas A&M Central Texas with her Masters. In order to do so, she got a little extra help from...
East Market hops into Lunar New Year with third annual celebration
In the early hours of Lunar New Year Sunday morning, the parking lot of East Market and Goods — a local Asian specialty market — was full of vendors and the hollow sound of a single beating drum. The sky blue Loong (the Chinese dragon) and the smell of Bahn mi, meat skewers and sticky rice wafted through the crowd. This is the market’s third annual celebration of this holiday and its energy emulated what the year of the rabbit signifies: prosperity, hope and calm.
The Store renovations bring improved facilities for combatting food insecurity
After remodeling over winter break, The Store — Baylor’s on-campus food pantry — made its debut Friday in the east wing basement of the Sid Richardson Building. The grand reopening event began with a speech given by Lauren da Silva, The Store’s program director, thanking those who have been supportive of The Store and reiterated their goal to address food insecurities on.
Ford unveils celebratory championship belts for 2023 track season
Since 2017, college sports teams across the country have found props to highlight positive plays or performances. The University of Miami’s football team started it with the turnover chain. Oregon State University joined the party and brought out a chainsaw for. defensive turnovers. Just last season, the University of...
Mountainview Elementary to rededicate library honor of former principal and librarian
WACO, Texas — One Waco school will honor two beloved former employees this week, by rededicating its library in their honor. Mountainview Elementary has decided to honor former principal Raymond Weldon and former librarian Dottie Buchanan with the new dedication, citing their contributions to the school and their passion for helping students.
