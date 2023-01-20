ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

No. 25 Texas clamps Baylor women’s basketball for rare Ferrell Center win

Despite being down by double digits several times in the second half, Baylor women’s basketball was able to cut its deficit to four points with seven minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But once again, No. 25 University of Texas pulled away and made it hard for head coach Nicki Collen and her team to close the gap.
AUSTIN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Former Baylor student, local sports writer reminisce on Griner’s college days

It’s been well over a month since former Baylor women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from Russian imprisonment and able to come home. As those 47 days have gone by in a flurry, it stacks on to the near decade (3,586 days) that has gone by since Griner last played a game with the then-Lady Bears.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor women’s tennis cruises through Houston, UTRGV to open season

Not everyone on the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center court had the entire fall to prepare for the spring season. The Bears dominated their doubleheader on Saturday with a 6-1 win over the University of Houston and a 7-0 win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. After suffering a...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor track and field aims to take big strides through new season

The second year of the Michael Ford era is underway. “I take a breath every day and thank God for the group that we have, and just ask God to give me a lot of wisdom and make sure that we push them,” Baylor track and field head coach Michael Ford said. “Because if we have aspirations of being top 15 in the nation team-wise at the end of the year, indoor and outdoor, then we have to push them a little bit more to get them out of those comfort zones.”
WACO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Survive this semester with writing center, study schedules

After a long and well-deserved winter break, the Baylor campus is once again filled with the hustle and bustle of its beloved Bears. Friends have reunited with friends, books have been bought and classes have commenced. But for some, chaos has reigned. For many Bears, getting back into the flow...
baylorlariat.com

East Market hops into Lunar New Year with third annual celebration

In the early hours of Lunar New Year Sunday morning, the parking lot of East Market and Goods — a local Asian specialty market — was full of vendors and the hollow sound of a single beating drum. The sky blue Loong (the Chinese dragon) and the smell of Bahn mi, meat skewers and sticky rice wafted through the crowd. This is the market’s third annual celebration of this holiday and its energy emulated what the year of the rabbit signifies: prosperity, hope and calm.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

The Store renovations bring improved facilities for combatting food insecurity

After remodeling over winter break, The Store — Baylor’s on-campus food pantry — made its debut Friday in the east wing basement of the Sid Richardson Building. The grand reopening event began with a speech given by Lauren da Silva, The Store’s program director, thanking those who have been supportive of The Store and reiterated their goal to address food insecurities on.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Ford unveils celebratory championship belts for 2023 track season

Since 2017, college sports teams across the country have found props to highlight positive plays or performances. The University of Miami’s football team started it with the turnover chain. Oregon State University joined the party and brought out a chainsaw for. defensive turnovers. Just last season, the University of...
