'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs cameo from show superfan in Linda and Jay scene
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a cameo from a superfan in Monday's episode. To celebrate 100 years of the BBC, the Beeb held several 15 Seconds of Fame competitions for fans to appear on hit shows like Casualty, Strictly Come Dancing and, most recently, EastEnders. The EastEnders fan selected...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team future revealed after season 6
SEAL Team season 6 spoilers follow. David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his navy troops are sticking around for at least another season of SEAL Team. Yes that's right, streaming service Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a seventh season (via TVLine), which goes some way to numbing the pain of Clay Spenser's (played by Max Thieriot) brutal season 6 demise.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Ricky Jr. to make big decision in Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders schoolboy Ricky Jr. will make a big decision next week, as Lily's baby story continues. Viewers know that Stacey's 12-year old daughter Lily is pregnant and upcoming scenes will see the focus shift to Ricky Jr's family as they learn he is the father. All hell...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice's Carley Stenson reveals biggest struggle of being on the show
Dancing on Ice star Carley Stenson has revealed that spending time away from her daughter Skye has been the hardest part of being on the show. Speaking to Hello! magazine, the former Hollyoaks actress discussed her time on the show so far – opening up about the "mum guilt" she feels when away from her daughter.
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale revisits Priya fire injury trauma in exit week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale kicked off Priya's last week on the soap with a character-driven episode that touched on Priya's maze blaze trauma from 2021. Previously, Priya found herself trapped in a roaring fire when the maize maze caught alight. The dramatic experience left her traumatized and has haunted her since then. Monday's episode of Emmerdale touched on that as Fiona Wade prepares to exit the show.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin and Theo face Mac's fury in new Lyrik storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan and Theo Poulos face Mackenzie Booth's fury after Lyrik cancel a gig at Salt. After a misunderstanding where Theo had pulled out of the gig believing he had been replaced by the band's former lead singer, leading to a cancellation of the whole gig, Mac was furious.
digitalspy.com
Strictly star's gameshow reportedly axed after one series
Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani's gameshow has reportedly been cancelled by ITV after just one series. Fastest Finger First, a show which saw five contestants compete for a guaranteed place on the next series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, debuted last year, running for five episodes. However,...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away reveals shock accident for pregnant Ziggy in 30 spoiler pictures
Thursday, February 2: Theo and Kirby continue to clash at the Diner. Friday, February 3: Dean worries about both Ziggy and the baby. Friday, February 3: Xander realises that he's not coping well with the situation. Friday, February 3: Stacey is put on the spot. Xander asks her if there'd...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Whitney Dean to get devastating news in baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Whitney Dean will receive some worrying news over her pregnancy next week. Whitney is pregnant with Zack Hudson's baby following their brief fling last year. Whitney and Zack had initially agreed to raise the baby together, but recent scenes have seen him decide to remove himself...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Chesney Brown upsets Gemma in wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter can kiss their wedding fund goodbye, as the former hatches a fast-food enterprise. As Coronation Street fans will be aware, the financially-stretched yet proud parents of the quads are currently saving up for their big day, but in upcoming scenes, it all goes to pot.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid faces new fears of being caught after latest killing
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid has faced exposure once again after his latest killing in Coronation Street. Last week's episodes saw Stephen kill Teddy, after his rival finally realised that his son Leo had been murdered. Stephen managed to bundle Leo's body into the roof box on Audrey's car,...
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next month
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty isn't on next weekend (January 28), as the show will now be taking another short break until February. When the ED drama returns, Jacob's past will be revisited, while Dylan makes a new discovery and Ethan's exit story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us episode 2's devastating twist almost played out very differently
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. The Last of Us is the kind of the show that's determined to wring out the last of your tears as you helplessly watch your faves fight to survive in HBO's fungal hellscape. Episode one established that grim tone early on, but episode two is when the heartache really starts to kick in.
