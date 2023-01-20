ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Dickson Appoints Director of Newly Created Office of Emergency Management

By Andrea Hinds
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TRAg_0kLA0OLT00
photo from City of Dickson

Dickson Police Department’s Todd Christian has been promoted to major and designated as the director of the City of Dickson’s newly created Office of Emergency Management.

A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Christian will continue to lead the department’s Special Operations Division, which oversees training, equipment and the department fleet, and will continue his role as the department’s network coordinator with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. As director of the OEM, Christian will add the responsibility of creating and implementing the city’s Emergency Operations Plan in response to natural and man-made disasters.

At its Jan. 9 meeting, the Dickson City Council approved Resolution #2023-3 to authorize and create the Office of Emergency Management. Police Chief Jeff Lewis told the council that the city would not be hiring a full-time director for the new office but would be adding those duties to an existing position.

A Dickson County native and graduate of Dickson County High School, Christian has worked at the Dickson Police Department since Aug. 3, 2000. He served as the patrol lieutenant overseeing 33 patrol officers before becoming captain of the Special Operations Division and the generalized departmental instructor for the department.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Christian was a full-time firefighter with the Burns Fire Department where he was a shift captain. Since 1990 he has served as a volunteer with the Burns Fire Department and Dickson County Fire and Rescue.

“Maj. Christian’s extensive background in law enforcement and firefighting combined with his experience in designing and facilitating programs to train other officers make him an excellent choice to direct the formation of the new Office of Emergency Management,” said Chief Lewis. “He is well-versed in working with multiple emergency response agencies, which equips him to coordinate events in the City of Dickson that require a multi-pronged reaction to preserve lives and property.”

Maj. Christian is trained as a traffic crash reconstructionist, serving as one of the department’s leads in crash investigations. He is an instructor in crash investigation and crash reconstruction, teaching classes across Tennessee for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. He is an investigator with Farmer Collision Analysis and investigates crashes across the state.

Maj. Christian also serves as a leader of the department’s Hostage Negotiator team.

He is an adjunct instructor for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Southeastern Training Group and the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in crash investigations, crash reconstruction and emergency vehicle operations.

Maj. Christian’s training and certifications include being a state police instructor in various fields, law enforcement aging driver specialist, school threat assessment, Bulletproof Leadership, terrorism incident defensive operations for emergency responders, first line supervisor, National Fire Protection Association classes in forcible entry, rescue and extrication, fire behavior, and ventilation, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency classes in Incident Command System for Expanding Incidents, domestic preparedness, recognizing and identifying hazardous materials, and emergency response to terrorism, Federal Emergency Management Agency classes in national response plan, incident command system for law enforcement, radiological emergency management, and national incident management system, National Fire Academy training as incident safety officer and recognizing and identifying hazardous materials, dive rescue international public safety diver, Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads trench rescue training, rescue responders basic and advanced rope rescue, International Association of Fire Fighters surviving hazmat incidents, Tennessee state fire school basic firefighting I and II and Interpersonal Effectiveness for Leaders.

He is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Dickson County.

According to the resolution creating the OEM, the director “shall have the authority to request the declaration of the existence of an emergency by the City Mayor.”

The director is responsible for the “preparation of all local emergency management plans and procedures and recruitment and training of local emergency response personnel from local government departments, private, volunteer and civic groups.”

The local response plan must be developed within the guidelines of the state plan and be approved by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The resolution establishes the director’s responsibilities to include:

• In conjunction with elected and appointed local government officials and private, volunteer and civic organizations, assist in the creation, revision and update of the Local Emergency Operations Plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs);

• Develop and manage the agency’s annual budget in accordance with local guidelines;

• Collect initial disaster intelligence information, extract essential elements of information and prioritize use of critical resources;

• Prepare and transmit Situation Reports to the State Emergency Operations Center;

• Assess the impact of major emergencies and initiate requests for declarations of emergency for the City of Dickson Mayor’s signature;

• Serve as the focal point for damage assessment information and coordinate all relief activities through the City Mayor;

• Promote and supervise the development of various emergency management related public education and information services. These include training programs, brochures, speaking opportunities and media programs;

• Develop and maintain an Emergency Operations Center to ensure direction and control and continuity of local government during emergencies and disasters;

• Conduct Hazardous Analysis, Capability Assessment and Vulnerability Analysis and make periodic updates to same;

• Be “On Call” for response to any type of disaster or major emergency; natural, manmade, or technological;

• Provide assistance to private sector organizations on issues pertaining to emergency management and homeland security;

• Provide resource coordination and technical assistance during major emergencies and disasters.

• Prepare after-action reports as required; and

• Perform other duties as directed by the City of Dickson Mayor.

The director also will organize and facilitate an Emergency Services Coordinator Group, a Local Emergency Planning Committee, a Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee and Emergency Management Executive Board that will assist in the development and implementation of the Emergency Operations Plan. These boards and committees can consist of elected officials, city department heads, and representatives of volunteer and civic organizations, businesses and industries.

Chief Lewis told the city council the city is considering creating an enclosed classroom at its training facility in J. Dan Buckner Park and proposes to equip it to serve as an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from which disaster responses will be coordinated.

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County Source

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

Missin Person: Acacia Crawford

Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County Source

TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night

CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
CEDAR HILL, TN
WKRN

Couple loses everything in house fire

An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
811
Followers
3K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy