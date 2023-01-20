Read full article on original website
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper,...
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on modern tanks deliveries
KYIV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv needed allies to decide on whether they would deliver modern tanks to strengthen the country's defence against Russia.
Nothing 'sinister': Sen. Lindsey Graham vouches for Biden amid classified docs discovery
Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters he would be "shocked" if there was anything "sinister" amid President Joe Biden's handling of classified docs.
Legislature must dump Confederate Heroes Day
Odds are, Thursday’s state holiday came and went without most Texans noticing it. It’s a measure of progress that few Texans celebrate Confederate Heroes Day. But there it is, a stain on the calendar that pops up every Jan. 19. It’s too late for 2022, but the Legislature has a chance to make this the last time Texas suffers this embarrassment by eliminating the holiday.
McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party
Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
Details emerge in California shooting that killed 10; Biden picks next chief of staff; Bengals beat Bills; 49ers stop Cowboys; and more
Today is Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (Note: Tap here to listen to the...
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some U.S....
Putin must not enable death of Navalny
Western allies are finally realizing the Ukraine war won’t end until Vladimir Putin’s dreams of conquest are decisively defeated on the battlefield. But that reality is forcing strategists to contemplate what might happen inside Russia if Putin no longer can hide his failures. Speculation ranges from his overthrow by associates to a Kremlin collapse to a surviving, sullen Putin.
