Odds are, Thursday’s state holiday came and went without most Texans noticing it. It’s a measure of progress that few Texans celebrate Confederate Heroes Day. But there it is, a stain on the calendar that pops up every Jan. 19. It’s too late for 2022, but the Legislature has a chance to make this the last time Texas suffers this embarrassment by eliminating the holiday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO