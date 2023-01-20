USC upped its win streak to four as the Trojans defeated Washington 63-54 in overtime at Alaska Airlines Arena Sunday afternoon. In a game featuring two of the best defensive and lowest scoring teams in the Pac-12, the scoring started much quicker than one would expect. The Huskies opened up with two layups from sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels, and the rest of the team followed suit by starting off red hot, shooting 6-for-8 from the field.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO