ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC wins in near-dominant fashion against Arizona State

USC beat Arizona State on the road Saturday, 77-69, moving the Trojans to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Just a few minutes into play, USC took a 5-4 lead and never looked back, maintaining a lead the remainder of the game. “We moved the ball well tonight, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC knocks off Washington in overtime thriller

USC upped its win streak to four as the Trojans defeated Washington 63-54 in overtime at Alaska Airlines Arena Sunday afternoon. In a game featuring two of the best defensive and lowest scoring teams in the Pac-12, the scoring started much quicker than one would expect. The Huskies opened up with two layups from sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels, and the rest of the team followed suit by starting off red hot, shooting 6-for-8 from the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Opinion: Now is the time for a varsity USC softball team

Last summer, USC shocked the collegiate world when the school announced its move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024. The athletic department will receive more revenue from broadcasting and prime-time matchups with new rivals. The move has been seen by some experts as a decision driven by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘I survived – all by myself’: USC’s ‘misinformed’ response to a mental health emergency

Content Warning: This story contains mention of suicidal ideation and substance abuse. If a student facing a mental health crisis today gets a visit from Department of Public Safety officers, they will be joined by a licensed medical health professional under a new program the university announced late last year. The Mental Health Assistance and Response Team (MHART) was designed to have “students in crisis — or potentially in crisis — that are having mental health issues to interact primarily with mental health clinicians as an alternative to law enforcement.”
uscannenbergmedia.com

Reflections on the Monterey Park tragedy

I know Monterey Park well. It’s where I escape to for Chinese food on days when I’m due to reconnect with my heritage or when speaking in Cantonese with strangers at 99 Ranch Market will bring me a sense of comfort that I don’t feel with anyone else.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy