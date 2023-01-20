Read full article on original website
This review contains spoilers. The cultural train crash known as “Emily in Paris” has finally (and unfortunately) arrived in its third season after a long road of controversies and drama. Starring Lily Collins as the titular Emily Cooper, the show tells the story of a young American marketing executive who moves to Paris. While at first, that seems like an inoffensive sitcom premise, Emily in Paris quickly became known for its very offensive portrayal of French culture and awful writing.
TBS is getting rid of the vermin in its cooking space. The cable network has cancelled Rat in the Kitchen, a twist on a traditional cooking competition show hosted by French chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero, after one season, our sister site Deadline reports. The series premiered in March 2022. According to Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks Group Chairman and CCO Kathleen Finch, the cancellation was necessary after the addition of Food Network and Cooking Channel to the company’s portfolio because “it doesn’t really make sense to spread the peanut butter so thin from a content perspective.” Ready for some more...
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Robinson (BMF, Interview With The Vampire) has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation. Robinson is an American actor of Panamanian and African American descent, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career co-starring in the Netflix original film Burning Sands, which was an official selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He played Big Country in the drama project following students who pledge to a fraternity as illegal hazing has now moved underground. Additionally, he portrayed the character Capital A in the 2018 horror film The First Purge. On the small screen, Robinson can currently be...
Here's how you can stream all 10 best picture nominees from the 2023 Oscars, including "Elvis," "The Banshees of Insherin" and more.
During the Christmas season, “It’s a Wonderful Life” never fails to put the world into perspective. And I am sure that this 1946 movie placed plenty of things into perspective for lead actor for James Stewart. The acclaimed late actor, who plays main character George Bailey, was a military veteran of World War II. Stewart felt he was not ready to take on the role so shortly after the war, but after much convincing from producers, he accepted. Jimmy Stewart suffered greatly from post-traumatic stress disorder, and this PTSD he suffered from the war made it difficult for Stewart to return to civilian life. Eventually, Stewart used this PTSD for the emotions of George Bailey when he decided to take on the role.
