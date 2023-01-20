Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
See Ueno Zoo's famous panda before she returns to China in February
If you’ve made a visit to Ueno Zoo in the last few years, you’ve probably run into the crazy queues to see Xiang Xiang, the adorable panda cub that was born at the zoo in 2017. Initially, Xiang Xiang was scheduled to move to China after she turned two years old, but she had her stay extended due to the pandemic and her extreme popularity in Japan.
Time Out Global
Tokyo might get its first snowfall of 2023 on Tuesday January 24
Parts of Japan are bracing for the coldest week this season, with officials urging those who live near the Sea of Japan coast to prepare for heavy snow. And while it’s rare for Tokyo to get snow, the forecast says otherwise. We might just get our first official snowfall of 2023 on January 24.
Time Out Global
There’s now a Yayoi Kusama robot in Tokyo
Tokyo has gone into a polka dot frenzy for the newly launched collection between Louis Vuitton and contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama. Leading up to the official launch, some of Tokyo’s most iconic locations were turned into art installations and AR experiences to promote the collection. In addition, Louis Vuttion stores across Tokyo have been outfitted with Kusama’s signature polka dot and pumpkin motifs and a special pop-up shop even opened in Harajuku featuring a giant statue of the iconic artist.
Comments / 0