ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleweekly.com

The Joy of Sandwiches

Walk up to the Fat Kid Sandwiches counter at Hatch Local and you’re immediately greeted by memorabilia that owners Liz Clifford and John Martin wish they had as kids: Vintage lunch boxes feature The Mask, Strawberry Shortcake and Masters of the Universe. Before customers even get a chance to...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

PICK: Rex Richardson at Dominion Jazz Café in VMFA, Jan. 25 and at Brun, Jan. 27

There are two chances to see trumpeter Rex Richardson this week with two very different all-star groups. Wednesday night he is fronting the free Dominion Jazz Café gig at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts with Hard Bop Emporium. Friday, he returns to Brun in the Fan (203 N. Lombardy) with the quartet that provided one of the best nights of music last year.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Chesterfield Observer Closing After 27 Years

Another year, another shuttered newspaper, in this case one that helped keep the largest county in the Greater Richmond region informed for nearly three decades. Co-owner Carol McCracken confirmed earlier this week that the Chesterfield Observer was planning to tell readers and advertisers in the Jan. 25 issue that the paper would be publishing its last print issue on Feb.1. The outlet has covered news, business, sports, culture and opinion in Chesterfield County for the past 27 years.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy