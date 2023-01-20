Another year, another shuttered newspaper, in this case one that helped keep the largest county in the Greater Richmond region informed for nearly three decades. Co-owner Carol McCracken confirmed earlier this week that the Chesterfield Observer was planning to tell readers and advertisers in the Jan. 25 issue that the paper would be publishing its last print issue on Feb.1. The outlet has covered news, business, sports, culture and opinion in Chesterfield County for the past 27 years.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO