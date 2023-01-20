Read full article on original website
Gonzaga rewind: Anton Watson's rebounding efforts help 'focused' Zags get back on track vs. Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. – Whether they’re seeking the information themselves, or made aware of it via a third party, college basketball players normally don’t have to look far to find opinions from the general public. The commentary on Gonzaga’s play over the last three weeks seemed to reach...
AP News Summary at 9:30 p.m. EST
Sheriff: Dance hall shooter had gun arrest, extra ammo. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history say a search of the gunman’s home discovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and evidence he was manufacturing gun silencers. Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday that investigators have not yet established Huu Can Tran’s motive in the massacre, which happened during a celebration of Lunar New Year at a Monterey Park dance hall. The assailant fired 42 rounds at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where 11 people were killed and nine wounded. Luna says a hero later disarmed the gunman, who later was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night
It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.
ATLANTA, Georgia. - A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
10 killed, another 10 injured in California shooting
Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting. Luna has identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He says no other suspects are at large. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
2 injured after vehicle crashes into home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. In an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), it was confirmed the occupant in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The second person injured, the daughter of the homeowner who was sleeping in bed at the time of the crash, received minor injuries.
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shop fire on Old Trails Rd. on Monday was extinguished with the joint effort of multiple fire agencies after the owner reported hearing a loud explosion and black smoke was seen rising from the area. According to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10), the fire was...
