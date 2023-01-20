AUBURN, Ala. – No. 15 Auburn was able to split Sunday's doubleheader after falling to No. 2 North Carolina 6-1 and bouncing back to defeat Samford 7-0. "We played a lot of tennis today," said Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley. "At the beginning of our first match we were out of sorts and the responsibility for that lies squarely with me. I did not have my team ready to play from the very first point. North Carolina did a great job of setting a tone early and they played some really tough tennis in deciding moments."

