auburntigers.com
No. 15 Auburn looks to defend home court, streak vs. Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – With 28 consecutive victories inside Neville Arena, Auburn boasts the largest home winning streak in college basketball. It's a streak that has now spanned three seasons. The team with the next closest streak is UCLA at 19 games. Texas A&M. Jan. 25, 2023. 8 p.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Dontavious Hill named SEC Male Field Athlete of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – Following an impressive performance at last week's Vanderbilt Invite, Auburn senior Dontavious Hill was named the Southeastern Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In his second meet of the season, Hill jumped 2.21m/7-3 in the men's high jump to win...
auburntigers.com
Coulibaly's career-high leads Auburn over Ole Miss in OT
AUBURN, Ala. – No matter how Ole Miss tried to defend her, the Rebels had no answer for Aicha Coulibaly. The junior scored five of Auburn's seven overtime points, finishing with a career-high 31 to lead Auburn to a 77-76 comeback win over Ole Miss Sunday at Neville Arena.
auburntigers.com
Gymnastics Rankings: Week 3
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team moved up to No. 5 per RoadToNationals.com after posting a season-high score vs. Arkansas on Friday. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers have been ranked inside the Top 10 for 17-straight...
auburntigers.com
Ellis tabbed top-10 first baseman by Extra Inning Softball
AUBURN, Ala. – After a record-shattering freshman season to put her name on the softball map, Bri Ellis was selected one of the top first basement in the country in Extra Inning Softball's Extra Elite 100: Position Rankings. Ellis was tabbed the No. 7 overall first basemen in the...
auburntigers.com
Stan White passes mic to Jason Campbell as Auburn football radio analyst
AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell, who led the Tigers to an undefeated and historic season as a senior in 2004, will take over as Auburn Sport Network's football radio analyst for the 2023 season, replacing fellow former Tiger quarterback Stan White, who served in that capacity for 22 years from 2001-22. White announced his retirement from the Auburn radio booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
auburntigers.com
Auburn fights hard in losing effort to No. 2 North Carolina, bounces back with shutout win against Samford
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 15 Auburn was able to split Sunday's doubleheader after falling to No. 2 North Carolina 6-1 and bouncing back to defeat Samford 7-0. "We played a lot of tennis today," said Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley. "At the beginning of our first match we were out of sorts and the responsibility for that lies squarely with me. I did not have my team ready to play from the very first point. North Carolina did a great job of setting a tone early and they played some really tough tennis in deciding moments."
auburntigers.com
Talking Tigers - Jason Campbell
When Jason Campbell came to Auburn, he had visions of a dual sport career. Campbell was sought after on the gridiron and the court. A meeting with head coach Tommy Tuberville reduced his college career to one sport. The four-year starter at quarterback led Auburn to the SEC championship and an unbeaten record in 2004.
auburntigers.com
Get To Know: Alexia Tordoff
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. Our final freshman feature of the season is Wester rider, Alexia Tordoff! She is originally from Powell, Ohio and is a business major. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I fell in love with the...
auburntigers.com
Get To Know: Alexis Seiden
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. We're starting the week off with Washington, D.C., product and Jumping Seat rider Alexis Seiden!. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I chose Auburn because of the how at home I felt here the minute...
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Q&A: Yohan Traore
AUBURN, Ala. – Yohan Traore moved to the U.S. from France when he was 17 years old to pursue his dream of playing basketball. Now a freshman at Auburn, he was the second-highest ranked recruit to sign with the Tigers behind All-American Jabari Smith. Favorite movie? Paid in Full.
