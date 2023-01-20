Read full article on original website
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $23,300, but Market Is Not Overheated, Two Indicators Say
Many speakers on Crypto Twitter are sure that the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) spike is too fast and would be erased very soon. However, at least two reliable indicators look amazing for bulls, CryptoQuant's verified author says. Bitcoin (BTC) upsurge might be continued, as OI and estimated leverage still at lows:...
u.today
850 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by This User Ahead of Shibarium Beta Launch
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
CoinDesk
Binance Says Signature Bank Won’t Support Transactions for Crypto Exchange Customers of Less Than $100K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Signature Bank will not handle transactions of less than $100,000 for crypto exchange customers, according to a statement from exchange giant Binance. Binance said in the statement emailed to CoinDesk that Signature had told...
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
theblock.co
Wormhole exploiter converts $150 million in ETH to staked assets and levers up
An address associated with a $323 million Wormhole exploit that came to light last February began swapping assets in a burst of on-chain activity. Following days of inactivity, the address associated with the theft of $323 million worth of ETH from the cross-chain protocol Wormhole began shuffling assets, Etherscan records show.
investing.com
U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said. In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com
PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025
© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
thenewscrypto.com
User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M
A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
NEWSBTC
New Twitter Coins To Sideline Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collaborates With Bugatti, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Attract Investors
Every morning in the world of cryptocurrency starts with major price fluctuations, new collaborations, and surprising announcements. In this article, we cover the latest news about 3 popular cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Dogecoin (DOGE) fears being sidelined with the launch of new Twitter Coins.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
Binance Handled $346M In Bitcoin Transactions For Russian Exchange Bitzlato: Reuters
Binance processed 205,000 transactions between May 2018 and January 2023, per a Chainlysis report from Tuesday. The leading crypto exchange also reportedly facilitated $90 million in BTC trading volume for Bitzlato post-August 2021, after announcing plans to beef up anti-money laundering checks. Bitzlato is under investigation by the U.S. Justice...
decrypt.co
Nexo Settles with SEC, Will Pay $45 Million and Kill Crypto Lending Product
Extending a rough start to 2023, the crypto lender is settling with regulators over its "Earn Interest" product. It has been a tough week for Nexo Capital. On Sunday, Bulgarian authorities said they have evidence of Nexo customers using the platform for illegal activities, including laundering money, “tax offenses,” and financing terrorist activities. Claims the crypto lender denies.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Djed Stablecoin Achieves Listing on Singapore's Major Exchange
Major Singaporean crypto exchange Bitrue has announced the listing of Djed, a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin built on Cardano by COTI. In addition to Djed itself, SHEN, the protocol's backup token - which is collateral for the stablecoin and, in return is itself collateralized by Cardano's native token, ADA - will also be available for trading on the exchange.
