Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $23,300, but Market Is Not Overheated, Two Indicators Say

Many speakers on Crypto Twitter are sure that the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) spike is too fast and would be erased very soon. However, at least two reliable indicators look amazing for bulls, CryptoQuant's verified author says. Bitcoin (BTC) upsurge might be continued, as OI and estimated leverage still at lows:...
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
theblock.co

Wormhole exploiter converts $150 million in ETH to staked assets and levers up

An address associated with a $323 million Wormhole exploit that came to light last February began swapping assets in a burst of on-chain activity. Following days of inactivity, the address associated with the theft of $323 million worth of ETH from the cross-chain protocol Wormhole began shuffling assets, Etherscan records show.
investing.com

U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said. In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the...
investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com

PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025

© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
investing.com

Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
thenewscrypto.com

User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M

A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
NEWSBTC

New Twitter Coins To Sideline Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collaborates With Bugatti, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Attract Investors

Every morning in the world of cryptocurrency starts with major price fluctuations, new collaborations, and surprising announcements. In this article, we cover the latest news about 3 popular cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Dogecoin (DOGE) fears being sidelined with the launch of new Twitter Coins.
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
EWN

Binance Handled $346M In Bitcoin Transactions For Russian Exchange Bitzlato: Reuters

Binance processed 205,000 transactions between May 2018 and January 2023, per a Chainlysis report from Tuesday. The leading crypto exchange also reportedly facilitated $90 million in BTC trading volume for Bitzlato post-August 2021, after announcing plans to beef up anti-money laundering checks. Bitzlato is under investigation by the U.S. Justice...
decrypt.co

Nexo Settles with SEC, Will Pay $45 Million and Kill Crypto Lending Product

Extending a rough start to 2023, the crypto lender is settling with regulators over its "Earn Interest" product. It has been a tough week for Nexo Capital. On Sunday, Bulgarian authorities said they have evidence of Nexo customers using the platform for illegal activities, including laundering money, “tax offenses,” and financing terrorist activities. Claims the crypto lender denies.
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Djed Stablecoin Achieves Listing on Singapore's Major Exchange

Major Singaporean crypto exchange Bitrue has announced the listing of Djed, a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin built on Cardano by COTI. In addition to Djed itself, SHEN, the protocol's backup token - which is collateral for the stablecoin and, in return is itself collateralized by Cardano's native token, ADA - will also be available for trading on the exchange.

