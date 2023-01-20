Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
investing.com
Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.66%
Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology, Software & Computer Services and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 lost 0.66%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were...
investing.com
Choppy Trading Ahead?
Equity markets are largely moving lower on Tuesday, reversing some of Monday’s gains in choppy trade. Earnings season will continue to dominate, and so far, there isn’t anything positive to take away from it. There are still a lot of huge names to report, of course, but so far, it underlines everything investors already think about the economy.
investing.com
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
investing.com
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
investing.com
U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said. In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com
Hot insider trading: Questions raised on Elon Musk’s Tesla sales
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest insider trading stories from the past week, as first reported on InvestingPro. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal raised questions about whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had crucial information about slowing sales when he recently unloaded tens of millions of company shares.
investing.com
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
investing.com
ABF falls despite Primark's bumper Christmas
Investing.com -- Shares in Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) fell on Tuesday after the group warned that it expects profits to fall this year as the economy weakens. The forecast overshadowed a strong Christmas season for the group's Primark stores, which posted an 18% gain in sales (15% adjusted for foreign exchange swings) in the 16 weeks through January 7th, profiting from a first COVID-free shopping season in three years.
investing.com
Natural gas sinks below $3 support before rebounding
Investing.com -- The ‘warm winter’ story appears to have taken its ultimate toll — at least for now — on natural gas, sending the heating fuel’s prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange to below the key $3 support on Monday before they rebounded. The...
investing.com
Wall St opens lower as earnings roll in, chipmakers retreat
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as corporate reports from bellwethers including 3M, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and GE pushed earnings season into high gear, while chip companies retreated after bouncing in the previous session. Just yesterday we were riding the wave of a new tomorrow lead...
investing.com
Europe regulator says 'hopefully converging' with Boeing on 777X
(Reuters) - Boeing (NYSE:BA) and European regulators are "hopefully converging" in talks over design requirements for the future 777X airliner, the head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Tuesday. The agency has been seen at odds with Boeing for more than a year over changes that...
investing.com
6 Monster Stock Market Predictions for a Somewhat Slow Week
This week won’t have Fed speakers as they enter the blackout period ahead of their February 1 rate announcement. That will leave us with a somewhat slow week, with economic data and bond auctions as the main headlines. The big data points will be fourth quarter GDP, PCE, and...
investing.com
EUR/USD: Will the Uptrend Continue?
The EUR/USD pair overlaps the past eight trading days in a tight trading range. The bulls want the channel (blue line) to continue; however, the rally is under a lot of selling pressure. The bulls hope that the breakout from the Jan. 6 low will lead to a measuring gap;...
investing.com
RPL Rallies Above $35.17 Support Level as Bullish Sentiment Builds
RPL Rallies Above $35.17 Support Level as Bullish Sentiment Builds. Rocket pool price analysis shows an uptrend at $38.99, with a strong bullish sentiment in the crypto market. RPL has seen an impressive surge of over +10.39% for the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has traded in a range of...
investing.com
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?. IntoTheBlock published a blog to determine if the current crypto landscape is a “bull market” or “bull trap.”. Network fees have increased due to the increase in Bitcoin’s price since November. The blog suggests that while the...
investing.com
Dollar up after data signals brighter outlook for U.S. business activity
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Tuesday after data showed U.S. business activity contracting for the seventh straight month in January but with signs the downturn was moderating. While U.S. business activity shrank in January, the downturn moderated across both the manufacturing and services sectors...
investing.com
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
investing.com
J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday said it sees the impact from high inflation carrying into 2023 and expects China's major COVID-19 outbreak to dent sales at its medical devices unit in the first half of the year. Inflation has hurt demand for consumer health products and driven...
Comments / 0