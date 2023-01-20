ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hunter Biden’s China-Linked Company Paid $49,910 Security Deposit for Washington D.C Office at the House of Sweden

By Admin
arizonasuntimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
HeySoCal

McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
The Associated Press

Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy