Hunter Biden’s China-Linked Company Paid $49,910 Security Deposit for Washington D.C Office at the House of Sweden

Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party
Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
At the Oregon Legislature: Senate Bill 764 would ban shoes made from kangaroo
Senate Bill 764 would prohibit the sale of kangaroo parts and products containing parts of a dead kangaroo. It would punish "unlawful kangaroo exchange" with a maximum 364-day jail sentence, a $6,250 fine, or both. The backstory:. The bill is aimed at stopping the sale of products made of kangaroo...
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Ex-Proud Boy says group 'celebrated' violence ahead of U.S. Capitol riot
Jan 24 (Reuters) - A former member of the Proud Boys organization testified on Tuesday against the far-right group’s former leader and other members, telling a Washington jury members anticipated a “civil war” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
