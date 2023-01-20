ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
proclaimerscv.com

In November 2022, 10 Million Mail-In Ballots from California were “Unaccounted For”

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an organization dedicated to protecting election integrity, released its investigation last week and found that 10.9 million of the 22,184,707 million ballots distributed to California’s registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. Additionally, they discovered that election officials had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees

Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians.   California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$200 to $1,700 New Payments from 4th Stimulus Checks Kicks-Off at Several States

Nine states still allow residents to receive stimulus checks up to $1,700 depending on where they reside. California residents are eligible to receive a check from the Golden State Stimulus payment worth up to $1,050. California is mailing out rebates to those direct deposit beneficiaries who altered their bank details after submitting a 2020 tax return.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Gov. Murphy Comments on Mass Shooting in California

Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
MONTEREY PARK, CA
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen: Paper Ballot Statute, Ban on Voting Machine Internet Connectivity Among 2023 Legislative Priorities

Although he has been in office for only a few days, Secretary of State Wes Allen has some legislative priorities in mind for the 2023 session. During an appearance on Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5 on Thursday, Allen said he hoped to pick on two efforts from a year earlier dealing with paper ballots and the connectivity of voting machines.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California

The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Department of Education Officials Face Massive Backlog of ESA Requests From Previous Administration

As a new administration takes over operations for the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), led by Superintendent Tom Horne (R), it appears they are swamped with a massive backlog of Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) requests leftover by the former administration of Kathy Hoffman (D). Christine Accurso, an advocate for ESAs, is now the program’s executive director and is shacking up how the office tackles requests to deal with the backlog.
ARIZONA STATE

