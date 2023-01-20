Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
In November 2022, 10 Million Mail-In Ballots from California were “Unaccounted For”
The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an organization dedicated to protecting election integrity, released its investigation last week and found that 10.9 million of the 22,184,707 million ballots distributed to California’s registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. Additionally, they discovered that election officials had...
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees
Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians. California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
foreigndesknews.com
Ten Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Unaccounted For’ in California, Watchdog Group Claims
Millions upon millions of mail-in ballots in California have gone unaccounted for following the state’s first major test of its universal mail-in voting program, a watchdog group claimed this month. The Public Interest Legal Foundation said in a report this month that “10 million mail ballots [were] unaccounted for”...
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
proclaimerscv.com
$200 to $1,700 New Payments from 4th Stimulus Checks Kicks-Off at Several States
Nine states still allow residents to receive stimulus checks up to $1,700 depending on where they reside. California residents are eligible to receive a check from the Golden State Stimulus payment worth up to $1,050. California is mailing out rebates to those direct deposit beneficiaries who altered their bank details after submitting a 2020 tax return.
KCRA.com
California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Gov. Murphy Comments on Mass Shooting in California
Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
News 8 KFMB
California Republicans push back on Gov. Newsom's plans to store water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California Friday visiting a groundwater recharge center to talk about the state and national efforts to store water for the dry season. Water storage has been at the top of minds for lawmakers as the state was hit with back...
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
arizonasuntimes.com
Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen: Paper Ballot Statute, Ban on Voting Machine Internet Connectivity Among 2023 Legislative Priorities
Although he has been in office for only a few days, Secretary of State Wes Allen has some legislative priorities in mind for the 2023 session. During an appearance on Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5 on Thursday, Allen said he hoped to pick on two efforts from a year earlier dealing with paper ballots and the connectivity of voting machines.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
arizonasuntimes.com
New Department of Education Officials Face Massive Backlog of ESA Requests From Previous Administration
As a new administration takes over operations for the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), led by Superintendent Tom Horne (R), it appears they are swamped with a massive backlog of Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) requests leftover by the former administration of Kathy Hoffman (D). Christine Accurso, an advocate for ESAs, is now the program’s executive director and is shacking up how the office tackles requests to deal with the backlog.
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
California's Controversial Fast Food Law: Fast Food Chains Unite To Oppose California's FAST Act
California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law, the California FAST Act, that would improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Comments / 6