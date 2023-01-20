Read full article on original website
littlebit
4d ago
When did people get so fragile? Hope this lady gets millions for this injustice.
12
Google Reviewer
4d ago
good for her. the school was in the wrong.
14
U of M considers covering 'problematic' mural created in 1945
A removable cover could be placed over a 78-year-old mural at the University of Minnesota in light of discussion surrounding the piece's "problematic aspects," according to the university. Entitled "The Epic of Minnesota's Greatest Forests", the piece is located in the Forestry Department's Green Hall on the St. Paul Campus,...
fox9.com
Muslim community honors Prophet Muhammad after incident at Hamline University
Local Muslim leaders say their community is hurting after an incident last semester at Hamline University. A lecturer showed paintings of the Prophet Muhammad in class and lost her job.
Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
redlakenationnews.com
Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud
State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
kxlp941.com
Second Amendment groups say Walz anti-gun-violence proposals ineffective and unconstitutional
Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are “ineffective and unconstitutional.” Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. “When a country has the number of guns and the access to them, compared to...
The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe
ST. PAUL, MN - On January 2, 1905, a day before the 34th Legislature convened, and nine years after construction began, the Minnesota State Capitol opened its doors to the public. This magnificent new building, designed by Cass Gilbert and constructed with care and elegance throughout, was considered the crown jewel of Minnesota. A hidden gem within the grand structure was the German-themed rathskeller in the capitol's basement.
lptv.org
State Rep. Igo Pushing to Have MN Declared as “Mining-Friendly” State
Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents House District 7A, says he is working across the aisle to solidify Minnesota as a mining-friendly state. According to a statement from Rep. Igo, a bill he has co-authored, HF 344, would create a mission statement for Minnesota to support and develop the mining industry and would continue to allow minerals in the Iron Range such as copper, nickel, and cobalt to be mined.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
wdayradionow.com
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Democrats Are Mounting A Push To Expand Voting Rights After Big State-Level Midterm Wins
After winning legislative seats and taking over governor’s mansions, Democrats will try to implement reforms and beat back Republican efforts to restrict voting access.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 Huskies blank (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato 40-0
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – For the first time in their storied rivalry that began in 1951, No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling shut out (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato with a 40-0 drubbing at Halenbeck Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies won all nine bouts wrestled at the dual with two pins and a major decision, adding a forfeit win at 125 pounds.
fox9.com
Police chiefs ask Minnesota lawmakers to crack down on catalytic converter thieves
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Legislation that cracks down on catalytic converter thieves cleared a Minnesota House committee Monday at the urging of police chiefs who've been frustrated with lawmakers' slow response to surging thefts. The bill, authored by state Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, makes it a crime...
WDIO-TV
MCCL March for Life, thousands expected to rally against abortion
Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life will hold the 2023 MCCL March for Life at the State Capitol Mall, at 2:00pm on Sunday, Jan. 22. The purpose of the MCCL March for Life is to commemorate the lives lost to abortion, to call for protection and support for unborn children and their mothers.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
