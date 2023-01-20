ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 7

littlebit
4d ago

When did people get so fragile? Hope this lady gets millions for this injustice.

Reply
12
Google Reviewer
4d ago

good for her. the school was in the wrong.

Reply
14
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KX News

North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud

State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok

ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
EDINA, MN
The Streets of St. Paul

The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe

ST. PAUL, MN - On January 2, 1905, a day before the 34th Legislature convened, and nine years after construction began, the Minnesota State Capitol opened its doors to the public. This magnificent new building, designed by Cass Gilbert and constructed with care and elegance throughout, was considered the crown jewel of Minnesota. A hidden gem within the grand structure was the German-themed rathskeller in the capitol's basement.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

State Rep. Igo Pushing to Have MN Declared as “Mining-Friendly” State

Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents House District 7A, says he is working across the aisle to solidify Minnesota as a mining-friendly state. According to a statement from Rep. Igo, a bill he has co-authored, HF 344, would create a mission statement for Minnesota to support and develop the mining industry and would continue to allow minerals in the Iron Range such as copper, nickel, and cobalt to be mined.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?

Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman

St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 5 Huskies blank (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato 40-0

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – For the first time in their storied rivalry that began in 1951, No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling shut out (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato with a 40-0 drubbing at Halenbeck Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies won all nine bouts wrestled at the dual with two pins and a major decision, adding a forfeit win at 125 pounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

MCCL March for Life, thousands expected to rally against abortion

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life will hold the 2023 MCCL March for Life at the State Capitol Mall, at 2:00pm on Sunday, Jan. 22. The purpose of the MCCL March for Life is to commemorate the lives lost to abortion, to call for protection and support for unborn children and their mothers.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy