Every business starts with an idea, but one with a clear purpose continues to grow with effort and strategies. Brian Sargis, a personal trainer and digital marketer, is helping brands scale by finding their true goals and working toward them. He is also helping others reach their fitness goals. Unlike other digital marketing experts and trainers, Brian’s story doesn’t start with a passion for exploring the internet or a dire need to start a business and scale. His story is inspiring because it shows how he bounced back higher after hitting rock bottom. From helping people achieve their fitness goals, Brian has discovered his purpose in life to empower people in every possible way. His digital marketing company, Sargis Training, is an initiative to accomplish this goal of helping more people become active and learn to love themselves.

