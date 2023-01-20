Read full article on original website
Agency Owner Tucker Mooring on the Exciting New Offerings of TC Marketing Ventures
Digital marketing is becoming increasingly important for success as people embrace technology and online shopping. Today, more than half of the world has access to the internet/is on social media. People use the internet and social media to get more information on brands when it comes to buying different products, which makes online platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram some of the best and fastest ways to reach your target market and get them to interact with your brand. But the digital space is ever-changing. New trends are always coming up, and to “win” in the digital world, you must stay ahead of the game. TC Marketing Ventures is here to help brands and personalities stay ahead through their new offerings.
Fluid Finance Proposes to Integrate the DAI Decentralized Stablecoin Directly Into the Traditional Financial System
PRESS RELEASE. Fluid Finance submitted a proposal to integrate the DAI decentralized stablecoin directly into the traditional financial system. It would be the first time that a stablecoin could be purchased directly from a bank account. Jessica Walker at Fluid said: “One of the problems with crypto is the lack...
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
