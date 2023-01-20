"I just felt like it was the right thing to do." Zdeno Chara is widely regarded as one of the greatest free-agent signings in NHL history. Beyond his numerous individual accolades, Chara captained the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup in 39 years. But before departing to the Capitals, the future Hall of Famer orchestrated a culture change in Boston that carries on today through veterans like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

BOSTON, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO