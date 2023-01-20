ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

Bruins legend Zdeno Chara talks playing with broken jaw and ‘co-captains’ role with Patrice Bergeron

"I just felt like it was the right thing to do." Zdeno Chara is widely regarded as one of the greatest free-agent signings in NHL history. Beyond his numerous individual accolades, Chara captained the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup in 39 years. But before departing to the Capitals, the future Hall of Famer orchestrated a culture change in Boston that carries on today through veterans like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.
BOSTON, MA
thescorewi.com

AO live blog: Rublev wins in dramatic fashion

The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament continues on Day 8! Join our reporters on the ground in our live blog, bringing you the best action from Melbourne Park.

