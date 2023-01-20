ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Welding at Hollywood apartment causes hazardous gas release

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnRXo_0kL9UH9z00
| Photo courtesy of Coolcaesar/WikiMedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The welding in a unit at a five-story Hollywood apartment building appears to be the source of the triggering of multiple carbon monoxide gas alarms that forced the evacuation of at least three units Thursday evening.

“All of the affected units have been fully ventilated and all readings have returned to normal and the evacuated residents have returned to their units,” said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters dispatched at 7:49 p.m. to 7320 Hawthorn Ave., between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, near La Brea Avenue, reported that a five-sensor gas monitor indicated the presence of hydrogen cyanide and carbon monoxide, predominately in one corner of the building’s first occupied floor, the LAFD reported.

Construction workers were doing repairs on the ducting for heating and air conditioning inside the apartment when the hazard occurred.

“Occupants of three units in the area of highest concentration were evacuated and the units are being ventilated,” Stewart said. “Additionally, firefighters are evacuating the units above those, on the second occupied floor.”

A hazardous materials team was dispatched to the location and there were no occupants with medical complaints.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino

San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters battled an intense blaze that consumed a structure in the city of San Bernardino Monday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., Jan. 23, San Bernardino County Fire Department received reports of a residential structure fire on the 1700 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire

(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
SANTA ANA, CA
kvta.com

Deputies Look For Suspect In Big Rig Fuel Theft In Camarillo

Deputies in Camarillo were investigating the theft of fuel from a tractor-trailer rig Friday night. It happened in the 1300 block of Del Norte Road near Central Avenue. Video of the incident shows the thief takes a hose from inside the van to the fuel tank on the big rig and then pumps the fuel to what is likely a large tank inside the van.
CAMARILLO, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Vigils planned Tuesday, Wednesday for Monterey Park victims

Vigils are planned Tuesday evening and Wednesday to honor the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Tuesday’s event is being organized by the city and will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Monterey Park City Hall at 320 W. Newmark Ave., where a memorial of flowers and other mementos has been growing since the weekend.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
HeySoCal

Adams Kellum appointed CEO of LA homelessness agency

Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center, will be the next CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority after a LAHSA commission vote Monday. Adams Kellum was introduced Monday at a news briefing at City Hall, flanked by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn and other officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs

During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs. A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police...
POMONA, CA
HeySoCal

Small hillside collapses outside Johnny Mathis’ home in Hollywood Hills

A small hillside collapsed Tuesday in the Hollywood Hills outside the longtime home of singer Johnny Mathis. No injuries were reported in the minor slide, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. and damaged some landscaping and underground piping. But the dirt and rocks that slid in the 1400 block of Sunset Plaza Drive heavily damaged a parked silver Jaguar, which ABC7 reported belongs to the singer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy