ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Tickets available for next week’s Palm Springs wine festival

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Eq7y_0kL9U5eW00

Tickets are available for next week’s third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir wine tasting festival in Rancho Mirage, officials announced Thursday.

The wine tasting event will be held Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive, according to a statement from the festival. Tickets for the event are available at palmspringspinotfest.com starting at $150.

“Pinot noir is the world’s most popular light- to medium-bodied red wine, and has gained in popularity year after year,” said festival founder David Fraschetti in a statement. “This festival is perfect for the novice interested in learning more about wine, and yet sophisticated enough for even the most discerning connoisseurs.”

Festival officials said that the festival’s grand tasting will feature over 80 California pinot noir wineries with 225 wines set to be poured throughout the day.

Wineries included in the sampling mix include Cirq., Miner, Rodney Strong, Twomey, Williams Seylem, Papapietro-Perry, Domaine Della and Roar, according to festival officials. Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with winery owners and winemakers whilst savoring wine and small bites throughout the afternoon.

“These wines are complex and uncompromising, and our featured wineries have amazing reputations for producing truly noteworthy pinot noirs,” said Frashcetti in a statement.

The wine tasting event will also feature a silent auction to benefit the Alzheimers Coachella Valley organization.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know

The event known for providing family fun throughout the decades is returning in person after a three year hiatus. The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival announced two nights of Monster Truck shows on Monday. The ten day festival kicks off February 17 and we were able to speak to the new event manager, The post Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023

In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
cottagesgardens.com

Hollywood Actor Fess Parker Lived in this Cool Palm Springs Home Listed for $2M

This property may be located in Palm Springs, but there’s no shortage of Hollywood history here. Famous Disney actor Fess Parker, known for his roles as Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, originally owned this circa-1974 home. Before his death, Parker also founded the Fess Parker Winery. Now the current owner, former Hollywood television executive Tim Krubsack, is selling his home himself for $1,975,000.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Yaamava’ Casino Bets on Music Makeover

New year, new nightlife series! We’ve been covering clubs, concerts and parties for LA Weekly for decades and especially after the pandemic, we feel passionate about their survival. Many of our favorite venues have struggled and some have shuttered (The Lash and Market Tavern, which hosted dance clubs and all-star jams respectively, are just the latest to close this month). But in the past couple of years, new locales have defiantly emerged during the uncertainty of the pandemic, determined to bring people together and succeed. The industry is bouncing back and after two years of hermitting at home, we’re all ready for something new, aren’t we? This year, we’ll be celebrating club culture like we used to, with focused reports spotlighting newer event spaces you can and should visit. For January, we begin with a real jackpot spot…
HIGHLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New affordable housing complex could be coming to Indio

New affordable housing could be coming to the city of Indio at the intersection of Avenue 44 and Golf Center Parkway. “It's close to things like a school, a grocery store, health center, a park, library, things like that," said Ian Gabriel, Director of Data Policy and Planning for Lift to Rise. "It's already in The post New affordable housing complex could be coming to Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove

Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department rescued a fallen hiker near Pine Cove Sunday afternoon. The report was made around 1:05 p.m. on the Pacific Crest Trail near Strawberry Creek. A helicopter was used to hoist the patient and they were then taken to the hospital. Be the first to know when news breaks in The post Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities

Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield North County | Shopping mall in California

Westfield North County is a mall in Escondido, California near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. It has 3 floors and a good variety of shops for clothes, gifts, accessories and much more. Its design is modern and it is very pleasant to spend a quiet day of shopping. Here you can visit the Target supermarket, or the JCPenney and Macy's department stores.
ESCONDIDO, CA
knewsradio.com

2022 Was Record-Setting Year At PSP

PSP International Airport terminal, Oct 20th 2022 Photo from PSP International Airport, Palm Springs CA. Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) has been on a record-setting streak, and 2022 brought new annual records for passengers, flights, and seats to the Coachella Valley airport. Soaring at the top of the industry and...
HeySoCal

McCallum Theatre accepting entries for Open Call Talent Project

The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert announced Monday that its education department is accepting entries for its Open Call Talent Project in April. The valley-wide talent competition is set to be held April 21-22 at the McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Drive, according to a statement from the theater. Applicants must submit their no-cost entries by Jan. 21 and prepare a performance for live auditions in early February.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire

A firefighter is recovering following a house fire Friday night in Indian Wells. Cal Fire reported it broke out after 9:30 p.m. Friday off Hummingbird Lane. The two-story house was reportedly 4,000 square feet and 30% of it was on fire when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters from both Cathedral City and Palm Springs helped to The post Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands

A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle smashes into center median of Foothill Boulevard in Fontana on Jan. 20

A single-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., police received a report of the incident at Foothill Boulevard and Catawba Avenue, said Officer Steven Reed. Officers arrived and discovered that the vehicle struck...
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy