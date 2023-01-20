A former Las Vegas judge who left her post over a looming ethics trial died by suicide on Friday, KLAS reported. The twice-elected justice of the peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, 55, resigned from her role as a local judge in 2021 after a two-year probe accused her of using her post to order police investigations into her daughter’s job at a clothing store after she came to believe it was a front for sex trafficking. Police officers raised their concerns in a memo to the local sheriff, prompting an investigation into whether Tobiasson allowed her family to influence her decisions as a judge. An ethics trial was set for 2021 but was canceled with Andress-Tobiasson stepped down.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at KLAS

