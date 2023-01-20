Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Related
news3lv.com
Former county commissioner files complaint seeking to void Michele Fiore council votes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Clark County commissioner has filed a complaint seeking to challenge the votes cast by Michele Fiore during her last days as a Las Vegas city council member. Chris Giunchigliani submitted the complaint to the Las Vegas city attorney, Nevada attorney general's office and...
boulderreportinglab.org
🍄 Mushrooms may help prevent wildfires in Boulder
Happy Monday, Boulder. I hope you’re well. For today, I’m covering mushrooms and how they might aid our fight against Boulder’s overgrown forests and depleted farmland. Boulder Mushroom was awarded $100,000 from Boulder County’s Innovation Grant to see if mycelium, a mushroom’s root system, could deal with wood waste created by forest thinning projects. The fungi could accelerate the decomposition process, turning wood chips into soil that could be spread over farmland.
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
boulderreportinglab.org
Mushrooms to be deployed as a weapon against wildfires in Boulder
If Boulder Mushroom achieves what it’s setting out to, the foothills around Boulder could soon sport a whole lot more mushrooms. Fungi could become a major tool for making Boulder’s forests less prone to wildfires by turning branches, logs and wood chips into healthy soil — instead of fuel for future fire they would be otherwise.
8newsnow.com
Nevada attorney general says CCSD board violated open meeting law in 2021
The Nevada attorney general said the Clark County School District Board of Trustees violated the state’s open meeting law in 2021 when they met to discuss the superintendent’s contract. Nevada attorney general says CCSD board violated …. The Nevada attorney general said the Clark County School District Board...
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
An Aurora city council member has been awarded $3 million after bringing a civil lawsuit against a former child caseworker who made false child abuse accusations.
Aurora set to open $41.9M ‘first-of-its-kind facility’, funded through marijuana tax
A nearly $42 million recreation center, financed by marijuana taxes and designed to reflect the needs and wants of an Auroran community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters
A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year.
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?
COLORADO: Let's talk about the impact of banning assault weapons. Three lawmakers in Colorado have proposed a bill which would ban assault weapons. People agree on gun policies more than we might expect.
District judge resigns after affair with court clerk, harassment complaint
An Arapahoe County district judge who failed to disclose an extramarital affair with a clerk and faced a sexual harassment complaint has resigned from the bench.
Westword
Commentary: Denver's Transportation System Is a Public-Health Crisis
Denver is on a record-breaking streak, and it’s not a good thing. In 2017, Denver leaders made a commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries, an initiative known as Vision Zero, by 2030. Each year since, with the exception of 2020, Denver has been trending in the opposite direction. In 2022 alone, 82 people were killed on our streets in predictable, preventable traffic crashes, while 460 have been killed since Denver leaders made their Vision Zero commitment. That doesn’t indicate much of a commitment to me.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
Aurora police chief’s car hit by wrong-way DUI driver
The Aurora police chief was sideswiped by a DUI driver while in a city vehicle Sunday night.
2 injured after car flies off highway ramp on US 36
At least two people were injured in an early morning crash that closed down the northbound U.S. 36 ramp in Westminster.
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
Las Vegas Judge Who Resigned Amid Ethics Investigation Dies by Suicide
A former Las Vegas judge who left her post over a looming ethics trial died by suicide on Friday, KLAS reported. The twice-elected justice of the peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, 55, resigned from her role as a local judge in 2021 after a two-year probe accused her of using her post to order police investigations into her daughter’s job at a clothing store after she came to believe it was a front for sex trafficking. Police officers raised their concerns in a memo to the local sheriff, prompting an investigation into whether Tobiasson allowed her family to influence her decisions as a judge. An ethics trial was set for 2021 but was canceled with Andress-Tobiasson stepped down.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at KLAS
KKTV
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
Gift card scams on the rise in Colorado
Gift card scams are on the rise. Criminals are stealing gift card numbers and draining the balances before consumers have a chance to use them.
Comments / 0