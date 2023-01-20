ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

boulderreportinglab.org

🍄 Mushrooms may help prevent wildfires in Boulder

Happy Monday, Boulder. I hope you’re well. For today, I’m covering mushrooms and how they might aid our fight against Boulder’s overgrown forests and depleted farmland. Boulder Mushroom was awarded $100,000 from Boulder County’s Innovation Grant to see if mycelium, a mushroom’s root system, could deal with wood waste created by forest thinning projects. The fungi could accelerate the decomposition process, turning wood chips into soil that could be spread over farmland.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
8newsnow.com

Nevada attorney general says CCSD board violated open meeting law in 2021

The Nevada attorney general said the Clark County School District Board of Trustees violated the state’s open meeting law in 2021 when they met to discuss the superintendent’s contract. Nevada attorney general says CCSD board violated …. The Nevada attorney general said the Clark County School District Board...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Denver

Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters

A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism  Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Commentary: Denver's Transportation System Is a Public-Health Crisis

Denver is on a record-breaking streak, and it’s not a good thing. In 2017, Denver leaders made a commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries, an initiative known as Vision Zero, by 2030. Each year since, with the exception of 2020, Denver has been trending in the opposite direction. In 2022 alone, 82 people were killed on our streets in predictable, preventable traffic crashes, while 460 have been killed since Denver leaders made their Vision Zero commitment. That doesn’t indicate much of a commitment to me.
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Las Vegas Judge Who Resigned Amid Ethics Investigation Dies by Suicide

A former Las Vegas judge who left her post over a looming ethics trial died by suicide on Friday, KLAS reported. The twice-elected justice of the peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, 55, resigned from her role as a local judge in 2021 after a two-year probe accused her of using her post to order police investigations into her daughter’s job at a clothing store after she came to believe it was a front for sex trafficking. Police officers raised their concerns in a memo to the local sheriff, prompting an investigation into whether Tobiasson allowed her family to influence her decisions as a judge. An ethics trial was set for 2021 but was canceled with Andress-Tobiasson stepped down.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at KLAS
LAS VEGAS, NV

