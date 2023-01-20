Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Second Person Dies From Falling Sign Accident
A second person has died after a freak accident in Elizabethtown killed a beloved 72-year-old woman last week. According to family, 77 year-old Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died early Monday morning from injuries he sustained after a Denny’s sign fell onto the Curtis family’s vehicle. The incident also...
wvih.com
Fire Destroys One House, Damages Another
Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside to battle the...
wvih.com
Two Indicted For Baby’s Death
The Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment for a Washington County man and woman for several charges, including murder. In November 2022, Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old James Dalton Jeffries on child abuse charges after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon with serious injuries. On...
wvih.com
Over $200 Million Counterfeit Items Seized
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville said over the past 12 months, thousands of packages containing counterfeit items, narcotics and more have been stopped from entering circulation. According to a release, officers intercepted more than $260 million worth of counterfeit goods, 21,000 pounds of illicit drugs and over...
wvih.com
Norma Jean Martin Lyon
Norma Jean Martin Lyon, age 83 of Brandenburg, formerly of Irvington, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 6, 1939 to the late Willie W. and Lena Frances Weikel Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Leo Lyon; her son, Darrell Lyon; and a sister, Alice Oller.
