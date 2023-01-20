ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Two Indicted For Baby’s Death

The Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment for a Washington County man and woman for several charges, including murder. In November 2022, Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old James Dalton Jeffries on child abuse charges after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon with serious injuries. On...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Second Person Dies From Falling Sign Accident

A second person has died after a freak accident in Elizabethtown killed a beloved 72-year-old woman last week. According to family, 77 year-old Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died early Monday morning from injuries he sustained after a Denny’s sign fell onto the Curtis family’s vehicle. The incident also...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Special Prosecutor Appointed In Three Death Investigations

The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in three high-profile death investigations in Nelson County. Hardin County’s Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young was appointed to be the special prosecutor for the death investigations of Crystal Rogers, Jason Ellis and Tommy Ballard. Young will work with the...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Fire Destroys One House, Damages Another

Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside to battle the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Over $200 Million Counterfeit Items Seized

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville said over the past 12 months, thousands of packages containing counterfeit items, narcotics and more have been stopped from entering circulation. According to a release, officers intercepted more than $260 million worth of counterfeit goods, 21,000 pounds of illicit drugs and over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Norma Jean Martin Lyon

Norma Jean Martin Lyon, age 83 of Brandenburg, formerly of Irvington, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 6, 1939 to the late Willie W. and Lena Frances Weikel Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Leo Lyon; her son, Darrell Lyon; and a sister, Alice Oller.
BRANDENBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy