Roger Simon, 78, of Tolstoy, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Father Brian Simon presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the church with visitation one-hour prior.
Fundraiser Thursday for Hartung family
Do not ever take your health for granted. That advice comes from a family in Hoven who knows first hand how quickly life can change. “You never know when and where it will happen to you or someone you love or know,” said Kindra Hartung, who along with her husband, Jesse, lived and raised their young family for many years without health complications. Then, in 2021, the youngest of their five children was born. Kindra described life since then as “a whirlwind of living day to day, learning, educating, stress and anxiety” while also learning to rely on their “faith and village” as they faced healthcare challenges.
