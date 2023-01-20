Read full article on original website
Related
pottercountynews.com
William Bevin Roseland
William Bevin Roseland, 98, of Seneca, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Faulkton Area Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 19, at the United Church of Faulkton, with Pastor Shawn Stoll presiding. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Seneca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
kelo.com
Victim identified in Jan. 11 fatal crash along I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Authorities say that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle...
Comments / 0