South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

SD House changes county zoning law for Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes

Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bill filings would change under Randolph plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes

LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Deutsch’s ballot measure blocked as unworkable

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters won’t have to decide how frequently they want to see ballot measures that are “substantially similar” one election after another. The proposal from Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch was set aside Friday. The House State Affairs Committee rejected HJR-5001 by...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

$100,000 Gift to Feeding South Dakota Will Help Fight Child Hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–On Saturday, the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council presented a $100,000 check to Feeding South Dakota. The funds will be used to support the food bank’s School Pantry Program. Council President Chad Blindauer said, “No child should go hungry. We chose to support the School Pantries...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Proposed Change for Drop Out Age

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
cspdailynews.com

Kwik Star Entering South Dakota

Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

