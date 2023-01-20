Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
KELOLAND TV
Bill filings would change under Randolph plan
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
kotatv.com
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2009 the South Dakota Legislature voted to raise the mandatory school attendance age to 18. This week lawmakers are trying to reverse that by introducing Senate Bill 65. In South Dakota, children are required to attend school on a regular basis until the age...
KELOLAND TV
Deutsch’s ballot measure blocked as unworkable
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters won’t have to decide how frequently they want to see ballot measures that are “substantially similar” one election after another. The proposal from Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch was set aside Friday. The House State Affairs Committee rejected HJR-5001 by...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
Ready, set: Petition to repeal Ballot Measure 2 has been approved by Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom
A group of Alaskans seeking to repeal a 2020 Alaska law that created no-party primaries and ranked choice voting has had its application to collect signatures on a petition approved by Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom. Alaskans for Honest Elections needs to collect 30,000 signatures, or about 10% of the number...
kelo.com
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
Noem answers questions about possible presidential run
In an interview with Robert Costa, the chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News, Noem said she doesn't feel rushed "at all" to make a decision on a 2024 run.
gowatertown.net
$100,000 Gift to Feeding South Dakota Will Help Fight Child Hunger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–On Saturday, the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council presented a $100,000 check to Feeding South Dakota. The funds will be used to support the food bank’s School Pantry Program. Council President Chad Blindauer said, “No child should go hungry. We chose to support the School Pantries...
KEVN
Proposed Change for Drop Out Age
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
cspdailynews.com
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota
Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Comments / 0