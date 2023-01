William Bevin Roseland, 98, of Seneca, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Faulkton Area Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 19, at the United Church of Faulkton, with Pastor Shawn Stoll presiding. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Seneca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

SENECA, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO