Long Beach State Women’s Basketball Locks Down UCSD in Impressive Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The Long Beach State women’s basketball team was trailing 6-4 early in their Big West contest against UCSD in the Walter Pyramid Saturday evening. The Beach locked down the Tritons over the next quarter and a half, going on a 25-4 run en route to an impressive 70-52 victory.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Basketball, Week 10
After ten weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach boys’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — — This week’s...
Wrestling: Long Beach Poly Girls Force Three-Way League Title With Wilson, Millikan
Everything came together for Long Beach Poly last week as Athziri Guizar and the Jackrabbits defeated Millikan 46-36 to force a three-way Moore League title tie between Millikan, Wilson and Poly. Along with a pin by Guizar, Reighlene Valdez, Kristin Comia and Dalila Precielo came up with big pins that...
Football: Long Beach Poly Announces Nine Games Including Hawaii Trip, Finalizing Last Contest
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Gavin Laverde, Millikan Wrestling. Gavin Laverde won his matchup against Long Beach...
Basketball: Wilson Defeats Lakewood Behind Keon Young’s Big Night
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. With Sean Oliver out for Wilson and Chris Willis and Macarhy Morris both out for Lakewood, Monday night’s game between...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Boys’ Soccer
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo...
Wrestling: Millikan Boys Claim 11th Straight Moore League Title
Seniors Alex Lovato, Gavin Laverde and Alister Castillo have been a huge part of Millikan’s success the last four years. In their final Moore League dual, the trio continued their success as they each picked up victories over their opponents to guide Millikan to a 56-24 victory over Long Beach Poly on Senior Night– securing the Rams 11th consecutive league title.
VIDEO: Millikan vs Long Beach Poly Wrestling
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
Basketball: Wilson Girls Beat Millikan, Sweep Rams This Year
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson girls’ basketball team beat Millikan last week, 37-25, to wrap up their first season sweep of...
Obituary: Lakewood Mourning Loss of Football Player Khalil Saleem
The Lakewood football team and the Lancers community are mourning the loss of 17 year-old Khalil Saleem, who was killed Saturday while playing basketball with friends at Silverado Park. Saleem and two men were shot Saturday afternoon during a gunfight between a gunman in a car and another at the courts, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
