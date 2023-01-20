NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Barclays today announces that Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy have been appointed Co-Heads of Investment Banking, effective 27 March and subject to regulatory approvals. In their new roles, Mr. Wright and Mr. Deasy will jointly manage the business across coverage and product groups and will be tasked with deepening client relationships and dealmaking efforts around the world. They will report to Paul Compton, Global Head of Barclays’ Corporate & Investment Bank and President, Barclays Bank Plc, and will join the CIB Management Team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005998/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

