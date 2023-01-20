Read full article on original website
Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
Stocks are drifting between gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points,...
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Barclays appoints new co-heads of Investment Banking
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Barclays today announces that Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy have been appointed Co-Heads of Investment Banking, effective 27 March and subject to regulatory approvals. In their new roles, Mr. Wright and Mr. Deasy will jointly manage the business across coverage and product groups and will be tasked with deepening client relationships and dealmaking efforts around the world. They will report to Paul Compton, Global Head of Barclays’ Corporate & Investment Bank and President, Barclays Bank Plc, and will join the CIB Management Team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005998/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
Google Faces a Huge Legal Threat to its Existence
State and Federal prosecutors team up to tackle search giant’s practices
WSOC Charlotte
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition. The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue
U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
India’s Vistara Shelves Plan to Fly to US on 787 Delivery Delays
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s Indian venture has shelved plans to start direct flights to the US following disruptions in deliveries of Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Most Read from Bloomberg. What The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?. “We were discussing US at one stage,”...
