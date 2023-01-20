Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Emerald Media
Bella Hamel announces her commitment to transfer to Oregon women's basketball team
Bella Hamel, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard from Hillsboro, Oregon, announced her commitment to the Oregon women’s basketball team. She will transition to Matthew Knight Arena after her time with the Lane County Titans. During her 14 games played at Lane Community College, Hamel averaged 17.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and...
Eastside Catholic star Jacob Cofie gets Oregon Ducks offer
Jacob Cofie, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2024, announced on his Twitter account last night that he has received an offer from Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks. The 6-foot-9 225-pound power forward out of Eastside Catholic (Washington) is currently ranked the nation's No. 14 center ...
orangemedianetwork.com
Pair of fires strike near and on OSU campus over the weekend
Two residential buildings in Corvallis were evacuated due to fire alarms over the weekend, with one reportedly sustaining damage in a fire. The first incident began on the night of Jan. 20 at Sierra Student Apartments, on SW Washington Ave. According to Scott Bremmer, a second-year electrical engineering major at...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
opb.org
Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps
While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
Study: Forest landslides’ frequency, size influenced more by road building, logging than heavy rain
A long-term Pacific Northwest study of landslides, clear-cutting timber and building roads shows that a forest’s management history has a greater impact on how often landslides occur and how severe they are compared to how much water is coursing through a watershed. Findings of the research, led by associate forest engineering associate professor Catalina Segura and graduate student Arianna Goodman of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, were published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms. ...
kezi.com
Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
kezi.com
Eugene's Golden Gardens Park to get new features
EUGENE, Ore. -- Big plans are in the works for the Golden Gardens Park in Eugene, and city officials are asking residents for their input on the future of the park. The Golden Gardens Park is located in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene just north of Barger Drive. The city acquired an additional 170 acres for the park in 2007 thanks to funding from the 2006 Parks and Open Space Bond Measure. Back then, there were plans to develop the area into a sports complex including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, pickleball courts, a community park, an off-leash dog area and walking trails.
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
kezi.com
Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
Emerald Media
Eugene march honors Martin Luther King Jr.
On Jan. 16, people gathered at Autzen Stadium to march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and shared the actions they will take in upholding MLK’s philosophies of justice and equality for all. After three years of postponing the march due to the pandemic, the Eugene Springfield...
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
nbc16.com
Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
philomathnews.com
Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future
The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating fatal shooting
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.
