Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Recently a few Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 owners have reported seeing the January 2023 Play system update available for download after being stuck on the November update for months. This issue of getting Google Play system updates almost three months late is becoming an issue that Pixel users are concerned about.
Phone Arena
Google widens its testing of WhatsApp-like feature for its Messages platform
Android users, you can't complain about how messaging on the platform is behind the times if you're using one of the messaging apps offered by your carrier. If you want features like end-to-end encryption, read receipts, typing indicators, and no character limit (vs. 160 limit with SMS), Android users need to be using the Google Messages app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
Phone Arena
Some Pixel Watch users are seeing a Fitbit-related feature that the device does not support
Thanks to the Apple Watch, smartwatches have become akin to having a doctor right by your side 24/7 to watch for certain symptoms. Many wrist-worn wearables will now measure your heart rate and will warn you if your heart beats too fast or too slow. And even this writer's Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will measure my oxygen saturation (SP02). This tells me how much oxygen my blood is carrying as a percentage of the maximum amount.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel phones may soon become capable of making their own wallpapers via AI
Well, the recent massive layoffs from Google don’t seem to have slowed down production on any new and exciting features. Google believes that AI can be helpful, so it's no wonder that some of the upcoming features will revolve around the technology. Nowadays, we spend a lot of time...
Phone Arena
Garmin is finally catching up to Apple and Samsung with 'revolutionary' ECG tool... on one device
Do you know those touching news stories involving unsuspecting smartwatch owners whose lives are saved with the help of their on-wrist ECG monitors? Thanks to its wearable industry supremacy, Apple is almost always at the center of that type of media coverage, although in theory, the same could happen to (select) Samsung, Fitbit, Google, Huawei, and at long last, Garmin users.
Phone Arena
YouTube Music partially down on the web and all mobile devices
YouTube Music is experiencing a partial outage that is affecting the home page and loading of many listeners' playlists and library. The issue was discovered around 1:50PM PST today and is happening across all devices, including the web. The issue was tweeted by the official Team YouTube account after reports...
Phone Arena
Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed is just your 'average' iPhone user in new privacy-focused Apple ad
Apple is sure proud of all the privacy-protecting and security-enhancing features it has added to its iPhones over the last couple of years, taking advantage of multiple advertising opportunities to highlight what the company clearly views as a crucial user benefit compared to the competition's offerings in the same field.
Phone Arena
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Introduced in China a little less than a month ago, the Moto G53 5G was bound to go global at some point this year. Thankfully, it’s going to be sooner rather than later. One of the cheapest 5G smartphones made by Motorola, the Moto G53 sells in China for the equivalent of €150, but we hope the company will be able to keep the price under €200 when the phone launches in Europe.
Phone Arena
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 EU pricing leaks
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is almost upon us. By this time next week, the Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023 should have been revealed in all its glory. Luckily, if you are not in the mood to wait an extra 7 days, we have some good news.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra: phone cameras have come a long way, being a YouTuber or influencer used to be hard
The year 2023 is starting with a "galactic" bang, but not the kind where a meteor crashes into Earth. Although we could argue that Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy S23 series getting announced just a week from now is kind of a meteoric event for us mobile tech enthusiasts. In any case,...
Phone Arena
Apple retail channel employees are facing layoffs
Just a couple of days after finding out that Google's planning to cut 6% of its workforce, we are hearing similarly gloomy info for Apple employees. AppleInsider reports that Apple has now started to lay off non-seasonal employees in its retail channel outside of Apple Stores. Apple layoffs: retail channel...
Phone Arena
Cool new case for Galaxy S23 line could offer some interesting features
When it comes to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series scheduled to be unveiled on February 1st, there have been rumors about the specs, pricing, colors, camera sensors, and features. Today, we have a new rumor about an accessory for the line. Revealed on Twitter by tipster Roland Quandt (via SamMobile), Samsung has reportedly developed a new case for the three phones called either the "Clear Gadget Case" or the "Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal."
Phone Arena
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow
Last week the Indian Supreme Court failed to give Google what it was asking for. The tech giant wanted the highest court in the country to block a ruling made in October by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This ruling could force Google to change the way it licenses the Google Mobile Services (GMS) version of Android in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Phone Arena
Pixel 6 at 30% off is the best deal of the month
Can you get a flagship phone for around $400? Well, now you can! This might seem almost impossible, but thanks to the latest Amazon deal that shaves 30% off the regular price of Google's last-gen flagship, you can get onboard the Pixel train for basically pocket money. Granted, the deal...
Phone Arena
Android 14 will block apps made for older versions of the OS, effectively limiting sideloading
Android 14 will be making a big change to help keep your phone safe from malware. Lines of code, posted on the Android Open Source Project show that Google will make its API policies much stricter, effectively blocking the sideloading of many old apps. If the minimum installable SDK version...
Phone Arena
UK exclusive OnePlus Nord 2 5G deal makes the budget marvel a flat-out bargain
OnePlus' premium mid-tier phone Nord 2 5G is currently on sale on Amazon UK for nearly half-off, which makes it more compelling than most other top affordable phones of 2023. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers everything you could ask for in a reasonably priced mid-level phone. The phone has a large 6.43 inches AMOLED screen with a higher than the standard refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth visuals.
Phone Arena
Why wait for the OnePlus 11 when the OnePlus 10T is on sale at these excellent prices?
Unveiled in China at the very beginning of the year, the state-of-the-art OnePlus 11 is just about ready for its highly anticipated US expansion. But is this the handset that will best fit your needs (and budget)?. If you're a hardcore fan of the brand and an absolute Android power...
Phone Arena
AirPods Max supply issues: New colors, an update or neither?
There are few pairs of headphones with a $500+ price tag that are as popular as the AirPods Max. The latter are Apple’s take on over-ear wireless headphones and, needless to say, they offer impeccable quality at a hefty premium. It is precisely the ostentatious price that ultimately dissuades many potential buyers - typical supply and demand.
