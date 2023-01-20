Thanks to the Apple Watch, smartwatches have become akin to having a doctor right by your side 24/7 to watch for certain symptoms. Many wrist-worn wearables will now measure your heart rate and will warn you if your heart beats too fast or too slow. And even this writer's Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will measure my oxygen saturation (SP02). This tells me how much oxygen my blood is carrying as a percentage of the maximum amount.

1 DAY AGO