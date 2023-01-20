Read full article on original website
Conor Benn chuckles as boxer witnesses millions go up in smoke
Conor Benn decided to chuckle as Chris Eubank Jr. got floored and knocked out despite the fact the boxer lost millions in the process. Two failed drug tests revealed during fight week for an October clash with Eubank saw Benn probed under investigation. The results are yet to be aired.
Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage
Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
Paulie Malignaggi wants to see boxers getting robbed by judging end in 2023
Paulie Malignaggi outlines his wishes for 2023, discusses the importance of the best fighting the best and his current life in the boxing world. Two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi is still keeping busy in the boxing world, as he holds a position of one of ProBox TV’s front men in the years after his ring retirement.
Chris Eubank Jr. says he ‘slipped’ as father Sr. says son ‘buckled’
Chris Eubank Jr. claims he slipped when Liam Smith dropped him with a shot that made him lose his equilibrium at Manchester Arena. Eubank was down and hurt from an early, unexpected fourth-round Smith onslaught. Back into a corner, he was never able to recover. But after the clash, when...
The day after he turns 46, Floyd Mayweather will sink to a new low
Floyd Mayweather is heading to the United Kingdom, as promised at the height of his career, with an underwhelming opponent in tow. The Boxing Hall of Famer was forced to search elsewhere following the collapse of about with Muay Thai star Liam Harrison just minutes after an official announcement. As...
These boxers have proved themselves to have a formidable poker face
Facing up to “what happens next” is something that every pro sports player and athlete has to go through. With a handful of exceptions, pro sport is a young man or woman’s activity, and most are past their peak by their mid 30s. Poker provides a perfect way to continue to use those competitive instincts, and as the likes of Doyle Brunson have proved, you only get better with age.
Chris Eubank Jr. well done as Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith ends charade
Chris Eubank Jr. no longer has a front to being a top star in the UK after Liam Smith ended any doubt over his abilities. Eubank got cooked, sauteed, and grilled in front of a sell-out crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester. Liverpool’s Smith shocked the world, taking a...
