BBC

Hospital handovers key to faster responses, says 999 boss

Ambulance response times will improve when patients can be handed over more quickly to hospitals, says the head of the South Western Ambulance Service. Staff were "desperately trying to do the job that they joined the ambulance service to do", said Will Warrender. The South West recently ranked highest in...
msn.com

Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach

A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
New York Post

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press. The Punjab-based shopkeeper suffers from neurofibromatosis type 1, a super rare genetic “condition characterized by changes in skin coloring (pigmentation) and the growth of tumors along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body,” according to Medlineplus.gov. Also known as Von Recklinghausen’s disease, the...
New York Post

Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair

He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
EverydayHealth.com

High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk

Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
Upworthy

Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them

When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.

