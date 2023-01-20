Read full article on original website
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Rushden boy's organs used to save others after choking death
A mother whose 10-year-old son died after choking on a sweet said his organs were used to save four lives. Quintis Gouws, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, died in October after being taken to hospital. Odette Green said the family was left "devastated" and remained in shock but added other people could...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Ipswich stabbing: Teens charged with murder of Raymond James Quigley
Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the stabbing of an 18-year-old in a town centre shopping street. Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January. Police said they arrested two teenagers on Saturday. Alfie Hammett,...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
Aquind: Government loses bid to block cross-Channel electricity cable
The UK government's decision to refuse permission for a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France has been overturned in the High Court. Aquind Ltd wants to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy. Last year's decision to block the scheme was made by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
BBC
Hazrat Wali: Teenager found guilty of killing Afghan refugee
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Afghan refugee in a south-west London park has been found guilty of manslaughter. Hazrat Wali was attacked in Craneford Way Playing Fields, Twickenham, on 12 October 2021. The Old Bailey heard he was stabbed following a row about a girl. The 17-year-old defendant,...
BBC
Balmore cold case: The face of a mystery man found dead in the woods
Researchers have released a new reconstructed image of a man who was found dead more than 11 years ago. His remains were discovered in woodlands near Balmore Golf Course in East Dumbartonshire in October 2011. Despite previous appeals for information, police have been unable to identify him. There were no...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall dashcam footage sent to police surges to record
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2021. And the force took action against...
BBC
Denbighshire: Pet dog Pepper left with four inch wound
A cocker spaniel was left with a four-inch (10cm) wound after being attacked by another dog. Pepper's owner Roger Harrison-Jones, 86, described it as "16 seconds of absolute mayhem", and he is worried the dog could attack a person. Seven-year-old Pepper was attacked near Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on 11 January. Retired...
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
BBC
About 200 asylum-seeking children have gone missing, says minister
About 200 children, mostly Albanian teenage boys, remain missing from hotels housing asylum seekers, the immigration minister has said. Robert Jenrick told MPs that of 4,600 child asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK since 2021, 440 had gone missing and only half had returned. He said it was...
