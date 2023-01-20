Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Offers Sri Lanka Debt Moratorium, IMF Help Still in Doubt
NEW DELHI/COLOMBO (Reuters) -The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it will support the country's efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Regional rivals China and India are...
US News and World Report
Who Let the Hawks Out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
US News and World Report
Tesla's Slowing Sales, Shrinking Margins in Focus in EV Price War
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Wednesday is expected to report the slowest sales growth in 10 quarters on underwhelming deliveries, days after its move to stir demand and choke competition by slashing prices on its electric cars. The company's margins will be hit though as Tesla looks to squash competition...
Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
Stocks are drifting between gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points,...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
US News and World Report
Coking Coal Narrows the Gap on Thermal as China Reopens: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) -The premium of high-grade thermal coal over coking coal in Asia is shrinking as China's re-opening and ending of a ban on imports from Australia powers a rally for coking coal, a key steelmaking ingredient. Singapore-traded futures linked to the price of Australian coking coal ended at...
US News and World Report
ECB Set to Raise Rates by 50 Bp in Feb and March, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
