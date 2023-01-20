Read full article on original website
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
BBEU, QVML: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BBEU ETF, which added 15,100,000 units, or a 23.3% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows...
IAA (IAA) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
IAA (IAA) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $43.05. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of IAA...
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: ASHR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) where we have detected an approximate $314.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 13.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 73,100,001 to 83,050,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of ASHR, versus its 200 day moving average:
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
Can Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD) Climb 45.53% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD) have gained 10.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $8.50, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12.37 indicates a potential upside of 45.5%.
How Much Upside is Left in Telefonica Brasil (VIV)? Wall Street Analysts Think 37.89%
Telefonica Brasil (VIV) closed the last trading session at $7.76, gaining 4.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $10.70 indicates a 37.9% upside potential.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for MCO - 1/24/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for MOODY'S CORP (MCO). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, MCO rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,956,112 shares of World Fuel Services Corp (INT). This represents 19.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 10,580,580 shares and 16.70% of the company, an increase in...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
HBM vs. MP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with HudBay Minerals (HBM) and MP Materials Corp. (MP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Cash Dividend On The Way From CSW Industrials
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/23, CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 2/10/23. As a percentage of CSWI's recent stock price of $129.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%. In general, dividends...
Will Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. This diagnostic imaging company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when...
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
The price trend for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Traders Weigh Concerns of a Global Economic Slowdown Against Hopes of Rising Fuel Demand in China
The energy sector is pointing to a mixed to higher start, backed by moderate strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which fell as investors digest an underwhelming start to earnings season and more signs that the U.S. economy is slowing. WTI and...
XLC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.23, changing hands as high as $54.65 per share. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
Last week, ETFs pulled in $10 billion in capital. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $4.5 billion in inflows, closely followed by $3.9 billion in international equity ETF, per etf.com. U.S. equity ETFs saw outflows of $382.4 million. As such, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF SCHO, iShares MSCI...
