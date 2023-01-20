Read full article on original website
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
What's in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q4 Earnings?
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.94%. Let’s see how things are shaping...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: ASHR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) where we have detected an approximate $314.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 13.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 73,100,001 to 83,050,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of ASHR, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
How Much Upside is Left in Telefonica Brasil (VIV)? Wall Street Analysts Think 37.89%
Telefonica Brasil (VIV) closed the last trading session at $7.76, gaining 4.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $10.70 indicates a 37.9% upside potential.
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
ASBFY or UTZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Food - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) and Utz Brands (UTZ). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great...
AEO vs. BURBY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector might want to consider either American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) or Burberry Group PLC (BURBY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
US STOCKS-Wall Street edges lower as earnings kick into high gear
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday after industry bellwethers 3M, Johnson & Johnson and GE warned of a challenging year ahead, while a technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange briefly halted trading in some stocks shortly after the opening bell. More than 80 NYSE-listed stocks...
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
The price trend for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
10 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now for the Next 10 Years
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a wide and diverse topic that bleeds into numerous technologies and segments. In the video below, I provide an AI background and primer and then share my top stocks to buy now to capitalize on the latest technological advances for the next decade. Please make sure to subscribe for part two, which will be released on the channel soon.
Will Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. This diagnostic imaging company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
HBM vs. MP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with HudBay Minerals (HBM) and MP Materials Corp. (MP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%. Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is...
IAA (IAA) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
IAA (IAA) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $43.05. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of IAA...
Can Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD) Climb 45.53% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CD) have gained 10.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $8.50, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12.37 indicates a potential upside of 45.5%.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
