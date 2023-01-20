Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
9 Best Stocks for Rising Interest Rates
You may recognize Fair Isaac (FICO, $649.95) from its ticker symbol, which is the shorthand for consumer credit scores nationwide. The firm was founded back in the 1950s as a data and analytics company, and eventually developed a way to compile credit histories and "score" the spending and borrowing history of consumers and businesses. Its now-popular FICO scores help determine not just whether someone qualifies for a credit card or a mortgage or auto loan, but how much interest they will pay.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 24, 2023
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, led by a tech rally, as investors geared up for a busy week of earnings and grew optimistic about the Fed going slow on its interest rate hikes in the coming months. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks...
NASDAQ
European Stocks Close On Mixed Note After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a mixed note on Tuesday with investors staying largely cautious, assessing the outlook for economic and earnings growth. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.24%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 0.35% and Germany's DAX edged down 0.07%, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.26%. Switzerland's SMI ended flat.
NASDAQ
IAA (IAA) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
IAA (IAA) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $43.05. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of IAA...
NASDAQ
BBEU, QVML: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BBEU ETF, which added 15,100,000 units, or a 23.3% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows...
NASDAQ
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Aterian (ATER) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aterian (ATER) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood is beating the market again so far in 2023, and that leaves growth investors wondering if she can recapture her 2020 performance in a bottle. Her style of investing in disruptors and aggressive growth is paying off lately, but she still has a long way to go to overcome the steep losses her Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds suffered in 2021 and 2022.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: ASHR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) where we have detected an approximate $314.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 13.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 73,100,001 to 83,050,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of ASHR, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
XLC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.23, changing hands as high as $54.65 per share. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
10 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now for the Next 10 Years
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a wide and diverse topic that bleeds into numerous technologies and segments. In the video below, I provide an AI background and primer and then share my top stocks to buy now to capitalize on the latest technological advances for the next decade. Please make sure to subscribe for part two, which will be released on the channel soon.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Tuesday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: GNTY, PNFP
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Guaranty Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director...
NASDAQ
Will Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. This diagnostic imaging company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street edges lower as earnings kick into high gear
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday after industry bellwethers 3M, Johnson & Johnson and GE warned of a challenging year ahead, while a technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange briefly halted trading in some stocks shortly after the opening bell. More than 80 NYSE-listed stocks...
NASDAQ
Norfolk Southern Stock Looks Reasonably Priced As It Nears Q4
Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25. We expect NSC stock to trade sideways, with the company expected to post results marginally below the street expectations. Although the company should continue to benefit from a shift toward lower-cost transportation alternatives, higher costs will likely weigh on its overall performance. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that NSC stock is fairly valued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Norfolk Southern’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
Last week, ETFs pulled in $10 billion in capital. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $4.5 billion in inflows, closely followed by $3.9 billion in international equity ETF, per etf.com. U.S. equity ETFs saw outflows of $382.4 million. As such, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF SCHO, iShares MSCI...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing KT (KT) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
