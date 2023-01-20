ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: 2024 CB Marcelles Williams at Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Watch Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 2024 cornerback Marcelles Williams playing for Premium Gas at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. Williams, a four-star prospect who is considered the sixth-best corner in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, had an interception for Premium Gas in a 19-14 loss to the Trillion Boys on Saturday night.
BELLFLOWER, CA
