Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Citrus County Chronicle
France: More women, children returned from IS camps in Syria
PARIS (AP) — France on Tuesday repatriated another group of women and children from former Islamic State group-controlled areas of Syria, the latest return of French nationals who'd been stranded in camps there, eyed warily by Paris. The group was made up of 32 minors and 15 adult women,...
War leaves a toxic legacy that lasts long after the guns go quiet. Can we stop it?
The number of armed conflicts currently raging around the world is the greatest since the end of the Second World War. These wars can leave toxic environmental legacies and cause untold damage to human health. One-quarter of the world’s population, or two billion people, live in countries experiencing war. They include Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Sudan, Haiti and the Sahel region in Northern Africa. Violent conflict causes substantial environmental damage – polluting air, water and soil, and damaging human health over the long-term. Chemical weapons and toxins are still being used in current wars. The United Nations last month formally adopted principles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media workers were...
Citrus County Chronicle
3 killed in Kenya gold mine blast; illegal mining blamed
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A gold mining company said that three workers have been killed after a blast in western Kenya and blamed illegal mining activities. Karebe gold mining company said in a statement late Monday that a wall built to prevent flooding and illegal incursion was blasted by illegal miners, causing an explosion.
Citrus County Chronicle
Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...
