The number of armed conflicts currently raging around the world is the greatest since the end of the Second World War. These wars can leave toxic environmental legacies and cause untold damage to human health. One-quarter of the world’s population, or two billion people, live in countries experiencing war. They include Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Sudan, Haiti and the Sahel region in Northern Africa. Violent conflict causes substantial environmental damage – polluting air, water and soil, and damaging human health over the long-term. Chemical weapons and toxins are still being used in current wars. The United Nations last month formally adopted principles...

19 MINUTES AGO