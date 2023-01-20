Read full article on original website
BNB Price Prediction: Technicals Suggest Drift Incoming Towards $360
BNB price started a strong increase above the $260 resistance. It broke a crucial bearish trend line with resistance near $250 on the daily chart. The price could rise further towards the $350 and $360 resistance levels. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): BNB climbed higher above $280 and $300. The price is showing...
Bitcoin price over $22K – bull market cycle or dead cat bounce?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin bulls have doubled down after the devastating 2022 and started 2023 with an over 35% rally month-to-date. As a result, the BTC/USD exchange rate stood at $22,700 on Jan 23, well above the time-tested $20,000 resistance. However, the question remains, is the bull market cycle here, or will the price stall in 2023 before another leg up?
Bitcoin Price Uptrend Loses Steam, But Dips Turn Attractive In Near-Term
Bitcoin price started a strong increase above the $22,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD cleared a major bearish trend line with resistance near $18,800 on the daily chart. The price could rise further if it clears the $23,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin price moved into a positive zone above the $22,000 resistance. BTC/USD...
Yields Have Totally Collapsed: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Huge Dividends to Grab Now
Long rates have collapsed, a sign that the bond market thinks the economy will face a recession at some point this year. Here are seven top stocks that look like solid ideas for conservative growth and income investors now.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
Inflation Finally Slows and 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Look Like Big 2023 Winners
These seven solid dividend-paying stocks could benefit and do well in a period of declining inflation and perhaps disinflation, making them great ideas now for investors worried about the potential for a recession this year.
Elizabeth Warren Rips Fed's 'Extreme' Interest Rates Hike As Anger Grows
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates twice this year following a series of rises in 2022.
APT Price Swings 273% In Two Weeks With Rising Community Interest in Aptos NFT
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Blockchain project Aptos’s native token, APT, outpaced several of its peers in the past two weeks. APT price surged nearly 273% between Jan 9 and Jan 23, forming a new ATH at $13.31 on Jan 22. The uptrend likely resulted from an uptick in...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
STEPN (GMT) Price Eyes a 100% Rally After a Disappointing 2022
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Sports app token STEPN (GMT) price jumped 30% in the previous 24 hours and traded at $0.63 on Jan 23. Moreover, technical indicators suggest it could double its value in the coming weeks. Here is why. STEPN (GMT) broke out of a falling wedge. As the...
Bitgert’s BRISE Coin Bias Uncertain Before the Airdrop End – 5% Up or Down?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – BRISE coin, the token of crypto engineering blockchain Bitgert, stood at $0.0000003521 (3.5e-7) on Jan 24. The digital asset gained 16% on Jan 23 but lost momentum and started Tuesday with uncertain technicals. So, what’s in store for the BRISE token in the coming sessions?
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
AXS Price Spikes 56% Ahead Of Axie Infinity’s Upcoming Token Unlock
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The price of AXS, the native token of play-to-earn gaming platform Axie Infinity, spiked more than 50% in two days to reach $13.94 this Jan 23. The uptrend came a day before unlocking millions of dollars worth of AXS tokens, which comprise about 1.8% of its total supply.
CryptoPunks vs Ganja Guruz: Which NFT Collection is More Popular Among Collectors?
The massive growth in interest in NFTs has been one of the prominent reasons for focusing on them. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) revised the conventional notions regarding ownership of digital assets and representation of assets, digital or physical, on blockchain networks. As a result, the search for the best NFT collections has been gaining momentum.
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
Aptos (APT) records major gains after CPI data release, Near Protocol (NEAR) surpassed major resistance level of $1.80, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) experiences another increase in value
This article discusses the recent gains of tokens like Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While the first two are only maintaining their price a little above the earlier records,Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is experiencing exponential growth that would bring enormous returns in the future. Read below to learn more.
Altcoin Opportunities: Cosmos (ATOM), Chainlink (LINK), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Cryptocurrency altcoins provide some of the most exciting opportunities. Cosmos (ATOM), Chainlink (LINK), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are three such altcoins that are seeing increased attention from investors. In fact, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is nearly completely sold out during its presale!. Let’s review why these altcoins are so promising.
