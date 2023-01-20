SNOWFALL PROTOCOL SHOWS NO SIGN OF STOPPING AS SNW JUMPS TO $0.19 WITH TWO WEEKS TO OFFICIAL LAUNCH, SOLANA-KILLER APTOS (APT) GAINS 100% IN SEVEN DAYS, AND POLKADOT THREATENS FURTHER FALL AFTER BREAKING BELOW CRITICAL $6.00

Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Aptos (APT) records major gains after CPI data release, Near Protocol (NEAR) surpassed major resistance level of $1.80, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) experiences another increase in value
This article discusses the recent gains of tokens like Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While the first two are only maintaining their price a little above the earlier records,Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is experiencing exponential growth that would bring enormous returns in the future. Read below to learn more.
nulltx.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis & Prediction (Jan 19th) – Volatility Not Enough to Break SHIBA Through This Resistance, Will it Fall Back?
While volatility flows into the Metaverse chain, meme coin like Shiba Inu has remained calm following Dogecoin’s indecisiveness since last weekend. SHIBA is still up by 12% in a week. Shiba Inu and other meme coins are yet to enjoy high volatility, like what we recently saw among the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Issues Alert, Says Crypto Forming Biggest Bull Trap He’s Ever Seen
The trader who nailed last year’s epic Bitcoin (BTC) meltdown is issuing a warning, saying the current rally is not going to end well for crypto bulls. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 710,100 Twitter followers that he thinks that real and organic demand is not responsible for the strength in the crypto markets.
NEWSBTC
ETH Whales Scoop Up SAND – Up Nearly 80% – For Its Highly Bought Crypto Menu
The Sandbox is one of the leading players in the GameFi space. Its native token SAND is now going down the net of ETH whales as the altcoin rally continues into its third week. According to CoinGecko, the token has gone up by 76% in the past two weeks. ETH...
investing.com
Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million of Stolen Funds into Staked Ethereum (stETH)
© Reuters Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million of Stolen Funds into Staked Ethereum (stETH) A cryptocurrency wallet linked to the Wormhole token bridge attack has been spotted moving over $155 million worth of stolen funds for the first time in months in trades involving staked Ether. Wormhole Attacker Moves...
