A World of Warcraft co-lead was recently fired by Blizzard because he allegedly refused to change and lower an employee evaluation rating to ensure the company quota was met. As first reported by Bloomberg, Birmingham – the former co-lead of World of Warcraft Classic – sent an email to staff last week. Within the email, Birmingham wrote about his frustration with Blizzard in regard to the way he was forced to lower an employee from the average “successful” rating to “developing” in order to hit the quota mandated by the company.

13 HOURS AGO