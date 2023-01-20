Read full article on original website
Related
Brandon Koch named AHA Defensive Player of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force senior Brandon Koch was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week in helping lead the Falcons to a split with Niagara, Jan. 20-21, at Cadet Ice Arena. Koch, a defenseman from Hastings, Minn., had three points (1-2-3) and six...
Air Force Men Win Ralph Lindeman Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force men's track and field team won the Ralph Lindeman Invitational this afternoon (Jan. 21) at the Academy's Cadet Field House. Backed by two first-place finishes, the men recorded several scoring finishes during the final day of competition for the newly-renamed meet to honor the Falcons' legendary former head coach.
Falcons Continue Action at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a pair of Air Force Top 10 marks and a Senior Class Record in the weight throw, the track and field team continued competition at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational this afternoon (Jan. 20) inside the Cadet Field House. The Falcons combined for 13 scoring finishes and advanced several runners into tomorrow's finals during Friday's competition.
Women’s Gymnastics Takes Second at TWU Quad
DENTON, Texas – There was a tangible energy surrounding the Air Force women's gymnastics team in Kitty Magee Arena on Friday evening, as the Falcons compiled a 193.725, good for second place in Air Force's first road event of the 2023 season. Sophomore Ayla McKean earned the all-around title...
Petraitis Claims Fifth Mountain West Freshman Of The Week Honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Rytis Petraitis of Air Force men's basketball earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors, announced today by the conference office. He earned the honor for the fifth time this season. Petraitis averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in games against Wyoming and...
Air Force Downed By San Diego State, 70-60
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball (12-8, 3-4 MW) dropped a 70-60 contest to (RV/RV) San Diego State (15-4, 6-1 MW) in a Mountain West game Saturday night at Clune Arena. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons with 17 points. A big first-half deficit proved too...
Falcons take second on first day of Air Force Invite
USAFA, Colo.- On Day One of the Air Force Invitational, the Falcons earned a second-place finish among the five teams. Air Force's team score of 511.50 was good for a narrow runner-up finish behind Colorado State, as the Rams 519.50 claimed first place on Friday. Katelyn Andrist gave the Falcons...
Women’s Tennis Falls to Colorado
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – After clinching the doubles point in dramatic fashion, the Air Force women's tennis team ultimately fell 4-2 at the hands of Colorado. On court two in doubles, Abby Cotuna and Isabella Flodin struck first, defeating Mila Stanojevic/Elys Ventura, 6-2 behind a hot start, taking the first four games of the set and threatening a shutout before Colorado (2-0) could answer. With the win, Cotuna/Flodin improved to 2-0 in the Falcon duo's first pair of career matches.
Six different Falcons scored in 6-3 win over Niagara
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over Niagara in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Friday, Jan. 20, at the Cadet Ice Arena. Air Force earned its first win since Nov. 12. Air Force (7-14-2, 3-9-1 AHA) looked to...
Falcons wrap up Air Force Invite
USAFA, Colo.- Air Force placed third among the four teams on the final day of the Air Force Invitational, accounting for 450 team points. Wen Zhang claimed a first-place finish in the 200 Free, winning the race with a time of 1:38.23, more than three seconds ahead of the runner-up.
No. 2 Alaska defeats No. 8 Air Force on day two in rifle
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Air Force rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska, 4738-4714, in a dual meet Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range. Alaska won both duals over the weekend. Junior Peninah D'Souza placed fourth overall with an aggregate score of 1182....
