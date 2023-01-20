U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – After clinching the doubles point in dramatic fashion, the Air Force women's tennis team ultimately fell 4-2 at the hands of Colorado. On court two in doubles, Abby Cotuna and Isabella Flodin struck first, defeating Mila Stanojevic/Elys Ventura, 6-2 behind a hot start, taking the first four games of the set and threatening a shutout before Colorado (2-0) could answer. With the win, Cotuna/Flodin improved to 2-0 in the Falcon duo's first pair of career matches.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO