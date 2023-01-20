ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Downed By San Diego State, 70-60

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball (12-8, 3-4 MW) dropped a 70-60 contest to (RV/RV) San Diego State (15-4, 6-1 MW) in a Mountain West game Saturday night at Clune Arena. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons with 17 points. A big first-half deficit proved too...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Petraitis Claims Fifth Mountain West Freshman Of The Week Honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Rytis Petraitis of Air Force men's basketball earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors, announced today by the conference office. He earned the honor for the fifth time this season. Petraitis averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in games against Wyoming and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Posts 397.400 in Strong Showing at the Rocky Mountain Open

USAF ACADEMY – The Falcons had a strong showing among the nation's top teams at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Open, scoring a 397.400 to place fifth behind No. 1 Stanford, Oklahoma, No. 4 Nebraska, and No. 5 Michigan while placing ahead of Arizona State. The Falcons Garrett Braunton brought home a title in the high bar.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force breaks ground on Falcon Stadium East Club

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado – The Air Force Academy officially broke ground today (Jan. 24) on the Falcon Stadium East Club modernization with a ceremony at the construction site. After nearly six decades of football and lacrosse games, graduations, concerts and various events, the renovations coming to Falcon...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

No. 2 Alaska defeats No. 8 Air Force on day two in rifle

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Air Force rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska, 4738-4714, in a dual meet Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range. Alaska won both duals over the weekend. Junior Peninah D'Souza placed fourth overall with an aggregate score of 1182....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Max Sannes Named to U20 World Cross Country Team

RICHMOND, Va. – Air Force freshman Max Sannes earned a Team USA berth for the upcoming World Athletics U20 Cross Country Championships this afternoon (Jan. 21), after finishing fifth at the USATF U20 Cross Country Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Sannes is the first Falcon to wear the red, white and blue of Team USA on the international cross country stage.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy