USAF ACADEMY – The Falcons had a strong showing among the nation's top teams at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Open, scoring a 397.400 to place fifth behind No. 1 Stanford, Oklahoma, No. 4 Nebraska, and No. 5 Michigan while placing ahead of Arizona State. The Falcons Garrett Braunton brought home a title in the high bar.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO