goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Downed By San Diego State, 70-60
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball (12-8, 3-4 MW) dropped a 70-60 contest to (RV/RV) San Diego State (15-4, 6-1 MW) in a Mountain West game Saturday night at Clune Arena. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons with 17 points. A big first-half deficit proved too...
goairforcefalcons.com
Petraitis Claims Fifth Mountain West Freshman Of The Week Honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Rytis Petraitis of Air Force men's basketball earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors, announced today by the conference office. He earned the honor for the fifth time this season. Petraitis averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in games against Wyoming and...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Posts 397.400 in Strong Showing at the Rocky Mountain Open
USAF ACADEMY – The Falcons had a strong showing among the nation's top teams at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Open, scoring a 397.400 to place fifth behind No. 1 Stanford, Oklahoma, No. 4 Nebraska, and No. 5 Michigan while placing ahead of Arizona State. The Falcons Garrett Braunton brought home a title in the high bar.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force breaks ground on Falcon Stadium East Club
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado – The Air Force Academy officially broke ground today (Jan. 24) on the Falcon Stadium East Club modernization with a ceremony at the construction site. After nearly six decades of football and lacrosse games, graduations, concerts and various events, the renovations coming to Falcon...
goairforcefalcons.com
No. 2 Alaska defeats No. 8 Air Force on day two in rifle
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Air Force rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska, 4738-4714, in a dual meet Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range. Alaska won both duals over the weekend. Junior Peninah D'Souza placed fourth overall with an aggregate score of 1182....
goairforcefalcons.com
Max Sannes Named to U20 World Cross Country Team
RICHMOND, Va. – Air Force freshman Max Sannes earned a Team USA berth for the upcoming World Athletics U20 Cross Country Championships this afternoon (Jan. 21), after finishing fifth at the USATF U20 Cross Country Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Sannes is the first Falcon to wear the red, white and blue of Team USA on the international cross country stage.
