Stanford Daily
Victim of Half Moon Bay mass shooting sent to Stanford Medical Center
This article contains graphic descriptions of violence and a reference to suicide. A victim of the Half Moon Bay shootings arrived at the Stanford Medical Center in critical condition at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Stanford Health Care spokesperson. The suspect of the shootings, which left seven others dead, is in custody.
Stanford Daily
Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests
Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Piano prodigal son returns: Jon Nakamatsu begins teaching in music department
One fateful day in 1990, an undergraduate in his junior year who had never been around the Stanford music department strolled into the Stanford Concerto Competition and stole the show. He won that year with his famed Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 performance. In 1997, he went on to become the first American in 16 years to win the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. This (now, not-so-unknown) mystery pianist is none other than Jon Nakamatsu B.A. ’91 M.A. ’92, who has returned to campus to teach Stanford students this winter quarter.
Stanford Daily
Stanford joins Harvard, withdraws from U.S. News & World Report medical school rankings
Stanford’s School of Medicine withdrew from the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of best medical school on Monday. Stanford’s decision, shared by Stanford School of Medicine dean Lloyd Minor, follows Harvard Medical School’s (HMS) Wednesday decision to withdraw from the rankings, the latest in a series of high-profile boycotts of the ranking system, which has come under increasing pressure.
Stanford Daily
Protected Identity Harm report filed as screenshot of student reading ‘Mein Kampf’ circulates
A Protected Identity Harm report has been filed after the circulation of a Snapchat screenshot of a student reading “Mein Kampf,” the autobiographical manifesto of Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, according to an email sent to Jewish students Sunday by Rabbi Jessica Kirschner and Rabbi Laurie Hahn Tapper.
Stanford Daily
Graduate School of Business receives bomb threat
The Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) received a bomb threat Monday, according to an email sent to business school students Monday morning. No threat was ultimately identified by police, the email said. Bernadette DeRafael and Lee Redmon of the GSB’s Risk Team, who sent the email, noted that the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) investigated the situation and inspected the GSB buildings as part of the search.
Stanford Daily
Double-U: Stanford women’s basketball claims victory against Utah
No. 4 Stanford women’s basketball (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) bounced back from its first Pac-12 loss of the season with a hard-fought 74-62 win over No. 8 Utah (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) at Maples Pavilion on Friday night. In warmups, the Cardinal wore shirts with the powerful message, “Humans > Athletes”...
Stanford Daily
Duel in the desert part one: Men’s swim & dive finally fall
The Cardinal men’s swimming & diving squad saw their winning streak finally snapped Friday after a hard-fought duel with No. 1-ranked Arizona State in Tempe ended 186-114 in favor of the home side. Riding the wave of nine dual meets unbeaten, Stanford (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) bore down upon Tempe,...
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball earns second-straight conference win against Oregon
The Stanford men’s basketball team (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12) earned their second Pac-12 win of the season against Oregon (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) on Saturday, winning by a score of 71-64. After starting conference play 0-7, the Cardinal have now won two-straight conference games. The Cardinal offense got into an early...
