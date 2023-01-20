Tu B’Shevat is one of the four “New Years” in the Jewish Calendar. Quite literally, the 15th of the Hebrew month Shevat celebrates the New Year of the Trees. This year we invite the community to experience a Tu B’Shevat seder that explores what trees, forests, and eco-systems teach us as earthlings about our consumption, waste, and economy! Jamie Harkins, of The City of Boulder’s Circular Economy Team, will present the local work they are doing that is making a huge impact. Additionally, we will root our learnings in Jewish tradition through ritual and text exploration with Rabbi Charna Rosenholtz.

BOULDER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO